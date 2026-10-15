CBP Officers Seize over $30M in Meth at Laredo Port of Entry

CBP officers discovered 76 bags containing 3,395.91 pounds of methamphetamine. USCBP image

Texas Border Business

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LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine valued at more than $30 million.

“The steadfast dedication of our workforce remains the cornerstone of our border security strategy,” said Alberto Flores, port director. “This successful enforcement action underscores our resolve to protect our communities from dangerous contraband.”

The seizure occurred on Oct. 12 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2020 International LT625 tractor hauling a trailer manifested as salt for an enforcement inspection. Following a secondary inspection and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 76 bags containing 3,395.91 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity.

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The narcotics has a street value of $30,355,444.