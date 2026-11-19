U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Roma International Bridge seized a significant amount of cocaine during a single enforcement action. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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ROMA, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Roma International Bridge seized a significant amount of cocaine during a single enforcement action.

The seizure occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Roma International Bridge, when CBP officers encountered a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze arriving from Mexico. Vehicle was subsequently referred to a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 25 packages containing a total of 67.02 pounds of cocaine concealed within the vehicle’s rocker panels.

“I commend our officers for their professionalism and dedication,” said acting port director Jesus Contreras, Roma Port of Entry. “This seizure reflects the great work they do every day to keep our communities safe.” Through efforts like the Homeland Security Task Force, CBP and its partners are strengthening border security and protecting communities nationwide. A Safer America. Together.

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CBP seized the narcotics, which had a street value of more than $390,000. Federal prosecution on the vehicle’s driver was obtained by Homeland Security Investigations special agents.