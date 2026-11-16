The State of Texas just raised the reward for reporting illegal solicitation from $10,000 to $50,000. If someone contacts you after a car crash without your permission, that’s Barratry! and it’s illegal. Visit stopbarratryrgv.com
Texas Is Paying Up to $50,000 to Catch Illegal Crash Solicitors
The State of Texas just raised the reward for reporting illegal solicitation from $10,000 to $50,000. If someone contacts you after a car crash without your permission, that's Barratry! and it's illegal. Visit stopbarratryrgv.com