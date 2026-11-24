The Greater Brownsville EDC (GBEDC) is proud to announce that Executive Vice President Jerry Briones has been appointed to the Team Texas Advisory Council, a statewide leadership group that provides strategic guidance in advancing Texas as a premier destination for business investment and job creation. Courtesy images

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Greater Brownsville EDC (GBEDC) is proud to announce that Executive Vice President Jerry Briones has been appointed to the Team Texas Advisory Council, a statewide leadership group that provides strategic guidance in advancing Texas as a premier destination for business investment and job creation.

The Team Texas Advisory Council plays an important role in shaping the organization’s strategic direction, strengthening statewide collaboration, and supporting efforts to promote Texas to domestic and international investors. Council members serve as ambassadors and advocates, helping expand the organization’s reach, strengthen its membership, and advance economic development opportunities across the state.

Briones brings more than a decade of experience in economic development, international business recruitment, strategic partnerships, and industry engagement. As Executive Vice President of Greater Brownsville EDC, he works closely with President and CEO Gilberto Salinas to provide executive leadership, guide organizational priorities, and advance initiatives that strengthen Brownsville’s economic competitiveness.

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“It is an honor to join the Team Texas Advisory Council and contribute to the collective efforts that make Texas a leader in economic development,” said Briones. “Economic development is about creating opportunities, building partnerships, and positioning our communities for long-term success. I look forward to working alongside economic development leaders from across the state to strengthen Texas’ competitiveness and continue attracting investment and quality jobs.”

A former Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, Briones brings a strong foundation of leadership, discipline, and service to his work. His professional background, specialized economic development training, and involvement in boards and advisory committees have further shaped his collaborative approach to advancing economic growth.

“Jerry’s appointment to the Team Texas Advisory Council is a reflection of his leadership, experience, and unwavering commitment to economic development,” said

Gilberto Salinas, President and CEO of Greater Brownsville EDC. “He has played an important role in advancing our organization’s mission and strengthening Brownsville’s position as a competitive destination for investment. Having his perspective represented at the state level is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to Texas’ continued economic success while ensuring that communities like Brownsville remain part of the conversation.”

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Through this appointment, Briones will contribute to statewide discussions and strategic initiatives that support business recruitment, investment attraction, and the continued economic growth of Texas.

Information source: Greater Brownsville EDC