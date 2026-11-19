Se Busca Informacion targets of interest. USCBP image

Texas Border Business

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EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol and their Mexican law enforcement partners in the State of Chihuahua announced new criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative during a press briefing at the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry on Nov. 18.

“Se Busca Información,” which means to look for in Spanish, is an initiative that encourages the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report information about Mexican and American citizens who are dangerous, wanted criminals. People who have information about the targets can confidentially report this information to law enforcement at 915-314-8194. The public may also convey their information via the ‘WhatsApp’ application. The public can also e-mail information to SeBuscaTips@cbp.dhs.gov. The phone line is open 24 hours a day and the calls go directly to an El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol call center. Information is then shared with law enforcement on both sides of the border.

Se Busca Informacion targets of interest. USCBP image

The 20 wanted individuals’ pictures are placed on posters, flyers, and billboards in the United States and Mexico. Members of the community may observe the images on billboards or bulletins posted along city streets or on flyers displayed in stores in Mexico. In the United States, posters will be displayed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints, and international ports of entry in the El Paso and New Mexico border regions.

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All identified individuals have been associated with transnational criminal organizations and are wanted for crimes ranging from human smuggling, narcotics trafficking, sex crimes against children to murder.

Se Busca Informacion targets of interest. USCBP image

Since 2019, this initiative has brought to justice wanted subjects from previous “Se Busca” campaigns and four criminals were brought to justice because of information received from the public to the tip line in the last campaign launched in August 2024. These individuals were sought by both U.S. and Mexican law enforcement.

“This bilateral initiative between the United States and Mexico is a good example how we can cooperate together to create a safer and more secure shared border region,” said, Chief Patrol Agent Jesse Munoz, of the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector. “It is vital that we continue to engage with the community on both sides of the border to obtain their help in finding these dangerous criminals.”

Please visit www.cbp.govto view additional news releases and other information pertaining to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.