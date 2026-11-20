U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry recently seized a substantial cache of weapons, ammunition, magazines, accessories, and a small amount of methamphetamine while conducting outbound operations. AI Image for illustration purposes only

Texas Border Business

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DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry recently seized a substantial cache of weapons, ammunition, magazines, accessories, and a small amount of methamphetamine while conducting outbound operations.

The seizure occurred on the morning of Nov. 15 at the Del Rio International Bridge when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a 2026 Ford Transit Van traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle was referred for a nonintrusive inspection system examination and canine examination. Upon a thorough physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, CBP officers discovered 17 weapons – including two .50-caliber high-powered assault rifles – along with 37,677 rounds of ammunition, 26 magazines, a variety of weapon accessories, and 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within the conveyance.

“Stopping the illegal flow of firearms, ammunition, and narcotics requires constant vigilance and a robust, layered enforcement strategy,” said Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores. “The vigilance and exceptional work of our frontline officers resulted in a massive interception of weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and dangerous narcotics.”

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CBP seized all weapons, ammunition, magazines, weapon accessories, and narcotics. The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested the driver. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.