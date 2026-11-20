Texas Border Business
DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry recently seized a substantial cache of weapons, ammunition, magazines, accessories, and a small amount of methamphetamine while conducting outbound operations.
The seizure occurred on the morning of Nov. 15 at the Del Rio International Bridge when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a 2026 Ford Transit Van traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle was referred for a nonintrusive inspection system examination and canine examination. Upon a thorough physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, CBP officers discovered 17 weapons – including two .50-caliber high-powered assault rifles – along with 37,677 rounds of ammunition, 26 magazines, a variety of weapon accessories, and 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within the conveyance.
“Stopping the illegal flow of firearms, ammunition, and narcotics requires constant vigilance and a robust, layered enforcement strategy,” said Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores. “The vigilance and exceptional work of our frontline officers resulted in a massive interception of weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and dangerous narcotics.”
CBP seized all weapons, ammunition, magazines, weapon accessories, and narcotics. The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested the driver. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.