Monika Esparza knows that tension well. After more than 20 years as an international Sales Director, she had professional success and a six-figure salary, but not the freedom to decide how she spent her time and energy. Her new book, Elite Life: Time, Money, Energy, and Freedom to Do More of What You Love Without Neglecting Your Business, published November 1, grew out of that journey. She wrote it for entrepreneurs who know they deserve to live the life of their dreams. Courtesy images

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – Thanksgiving brings a rare pause: a chance to gather, give thanks and take stock. For many business owners, it is also a reminder of how much the business demands. In an October 2025 Nav survey of more than 1,000 U.S. small business owners, 48% said their business takes so much of their attention that it crowds out other parts of their lives. Just as many said their last full week away from work was more than three years ago.

Monika Esparza knows that tension well. After more than 20 years as an international Sales Director, she had professional success and a six-figure salary, but not the freedom to decide how she spent her time and energy. Her new book, Elite Life: Time, Money, Energy, and Freedom to Do More of What You Love Without Neglecting Your Business, published November 1, grew out of that journey. She wrote it for entrepreneurs who know they deserve to live the life of their dreams.

The book is built around the kind of honest reflection this season invites: where you come from, where you are and where you are going. She practices it herself: a year-end reflection after a 24-city tour across the United States sparked the idea for her company.

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Gratitude runs through the book as a daily habit, not a once-a-year tradition. It helps readers recognize that they already have more than enough to begin. She pairs it with a plan for balance across six areas of life, so growing a business does not cost everything else.

“Success is not a destination,” Monika Esparza writes. “Success is living the life we desire in every moment.”

First written in Spanish as Vida Elite, the book is available in English on Amazon.

About Monika Esparza

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Monika Esparza is a business owner and the creator of the 6-Figure Woman Method, through which she helps entrepreneurs, especially women, grow professionally while building a life that reflects what matters to them.

Information source: Mija Media House Publishing, Eliza M. Garza Founder & Publisher