Von Miller. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — NFL star Von Miller received an enthusiastic welcome at McAllen International Airport on November 17, 2026, meeting local fans and discussing his experiences, charitable work, and expectations for the upcoming McAllen Holiday Parade.

The 2026 McAllen Holiday Parade, featuring the theme Wild Christmas, will take place Saturday, December 5, at 6 p.m., beginning at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium and continuing along Bicentennial Boulevard. Stadium gates open at 3:30 p.m.

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Presented by H-E-B and powered by Bert Ogden Auto Group, the celebration will feature giant balloons, illuminated floats, marching bands, and Dallas Cowboys personalities, including team mascot Rowdy.

NFL star Von Miller speaks to attendees during a November 17, 2026, appearance in McAllen, Texas, ahead of the 2026 McAllen Holiday Parade, presented by H-E-B. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Miller, born in DeSoto, Texas, played college football at Texas A&M University before being selected second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

During his visit, Miller recalled an earlier trip to the Rio Grande Valley.

“It feels great,” Miller said. “I haven’t been here too many times, but I’m kind of familiar. I had a summer track event in Pharr, Texas, when I was in seventh grade.”

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Asked what he would include on a parade float bearing his name, Miller said he would promote his charitable foundation, Von’s Vision.

The organization provides eyeglasses, contact lenses, and other vision-related assistance to children in need. Miller suggested decorating the float with eyeglasses and recognizing optometrists.

He also expressed appreciation for interacting with local residents.

“To spend time with fans and put smiles on people’s faces is something that I enjoy doing for sure,” Miller said.

When asked what message he would share with young fans, Miller encouraged determination and strong family relationships.

“The sky is the limit. Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t accomplish something,” Miller said.

“Keep your family close and reach for the stars. I know these may sound like clichés, but they are the principles that have always worked for me.”

Miller also discussed former Dallas Cowboys player DeMarcus Ware, who had previously spoken positively about McAllen.

According to Miller, Ware enjoys the region’s hunting, fishing, food, and people.

“He’s a huge fan of McAllen and South Texas,” Miller said.

Although Miller had not previously discussed the parade with former Cowboys players, he said the reception he received offered an encouraging indication of what to expect.

“If the parade was anything like the entrance over there, it’s gonna be amazing,” he said.

Additional parade information is available at www.mcallenholidayparade.com.