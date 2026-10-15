Texas AG Targets Data Center Developments Over Water Use Reporting

Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued letters to 156 data center developments across the state of Texas as part of his ongoing efforts to protect Texas resources and communities. AI image for illustration purposes only

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued letters to 156 data center developments across the state of Texas as part of his ongoing efforts to protect Texas resources and communities.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Image: X



Previously, Attorney General Paxton announced that he launched an investigation into hundreds of data center developments across the state. Data centers under investigation include those that have not provided a response to the Texas Water Development Board’s (“TWDB”) water use survey.

As part of this landmark investigation, Attorney General Paxton sent letters that notify data center developments that they must provide up-to-date and accurate information regarding water usage.

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“Data center developers must follow the law and respect the Texans and communities affected by their operations,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am actively investigating data centers across Texas to make sure that Texans and our natural resources are protected.”

As data center development continues to rapidly expand across Texas, Attorney General Paxton is taking action to ensure that companies operating or developing these facilities comply with Texas law. The Office of the Attorney General will ensure that data centers do not place unlawful burdens on Texas taxpayers or threaten critical resources.

Letters have been sent to data center developments in the following counties: Bexar, Brazos, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ector, El Paso, Glasscock, Harris, Hidalgo, Hood, Lubbock, Maverick, McLennan, Midland, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Nueces, Pecos, Potter, Randall, Sherman, Tarrant, Tom Green, Travis, Victoria, Waller, Ward, Webb, Wichita, Williamson.

As part of fair and balanced journalism, corporations named in Attorney General Ken Paxton’s investigation, including Texas Data Centers, should be afforded the opportunity to respond to the allegations and provide their perspective. While the Attorney General’s office has announced a sweeping investigation into Texas Data Centers and issued Civil Investigative Demands to Texas Data Centers, the investigation remains ongoing, and no findings of wrongdoing have been made. Fair reporting requires that all parties have an opportunity to address the claims, explain their practices, and comment on the issues raised by the investigation. Send perspective to: info@tbbmega.com

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