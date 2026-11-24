AAA Texas is projecting 5.8 million Texans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, with 5.3 million traveling 50 miles or more by car. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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PHARR, TEXAS – AAA Texas is projecting 5.8 million Texans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, with 5.3 million traveling 50 miles or more by car.

To keep everyone safe on the road, TxDOT urges drivers to plan ahead, leave early and check vehicle maintenance.

See the gallery below for highway travel details:

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VEHICLE MAINTENANCE TIPS

• Check engine fluids, including oil, coolant and windshield washer fluid.

• Check vehicle battery, lights and brakes.

• Check tire pressure, tread depth and inspect tires for damage. Also, ensure a spare tire is ready.

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• Put an emergency road trip safety kit in the trunk that includes a flashlight (with fresh batteries), jumper cables or a portable jump starter and first-aid supplies.

• Pack water and snacks.

The DriveTexas mobile app is now available to download on Apple and Google devices. This app provides powerful, real-time travel tools right at drivers’ fingertips.

What the app delivers:

• Real-time roadway intelligence: Instant visibility into traffic conditions, construction activity, crashes and closures across the state.

• Live camera access: Thousands of real-time views to monitor conditions before heading out.

• Emergency readiness tools: Quick access to evacuation routes and planning during severe weather and critical events.

• Resource locator: Fast access to rest areas, travel information centers, and a brand new TxDOT roadside assistance feature. While within the service area of TxDOT roadside assistance, the app will provide the correct local phone number, making it easy to call for assistance.

• Smart mapping and search: Integrated routing to any Texas destination or point of interest.

NEW LANE CLOSURES SUSPENDED

• To accommodate larger traffic volumes and make all available lanes accessible, TxDOT has advised its contractors that no new lane and ramp closures are to be implemented Wednesday,Nov. 25 through 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29.

MAKE SAFE RIDE PLAN BEFORE THE PARTY

If your holiday plans include any amount of alcohol or other impairing substances, choose one of these options before you leave home:

• Call a sober friend or relative for a ride.

• Call a rideshare service—split it with a friend to share costs.

• Take public transit.

• Stay where you are until you are sober.

Impaired driving crashes rise sharply during the holidays. Last year, 34% of all traffic fatalities during the holiday season in Texas were drug- or alcohol-related. November and December recorded the highest number of impaired driving crashes of the year.

Here in our South Texas region last year, in the Thanksgiving holiday period alone, there were 15 DUI related crashes. Two people were killed and another seven were seriously injured.

Information source: TxDOT