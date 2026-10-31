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Screenshot from video released by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Texas Border Business invites readers to watch the October 30, 2026, press conference in which Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the indictment of ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The video includes surveillance footage, the officer’s body camera recording, portions of his 911 call, and statements from investigators explaining the evidence presented to the grand jury.

The recordings are central to the prosecution’s allegations, which ICE and the officer’s attorney dispute. The indictment is not a determination of guilt, and Morales is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. Watch the full press conference and hear the statements and recordings presented by Harris County officials.