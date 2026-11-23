U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, working alongside Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team members conducting outbound operations, seized 18 firearms, 35 magazines, and firearm accessories concealed in a cargo shipment aboard an outbound commercial bus on Nov. 15. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, working alongside Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team members conducting outbound operations, seized 18 firearms, 35 magazines, and firearm accessories concealed in a cargo shipment aboard an outbound commercial bus on Nov. 15.

The seizure occurred at 4 a.m. on Nov. 15 at the Camino Real International Bridge II outbound inspection lot. CBP officers discovered the contraband concealed within cargo shipments on a commercial bus during a targeted outbound inspection.

“Outbound operations play a critical role in disrupting transnational criminal networks and preventing the illicit export of weapons and currency,” said Eagle Pass Port Director Pete Beattie. “Our frontline officers and A-TCET members demonstrated exceptional vigilance and attention to detail during this enforcement action.”

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During a targeted outbound enforcement operation, a CBP officer selected a commercial bus for inspection. The driver, a U.S. citizen traveling from Dallas to Guanajuato, Mexico with 40 passengers, was referred to outbound secondary inspection. Officers directed the unloading of luggage and cargo for a nonintrusive inspection. The NII scan revealed anomalies within a cargo shipment, and a subsequent physical examination by CBP officers led to the discovery of a cardboard box containing an assortment of pistols, a rifle, magazines, and accessories.

In total, 17 pistols, one rifle, 35 magazines, two pistol lights, and the commercial bus were seized.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents responded to lead the ongoing investigation. The U.S. citizen was released by HSI pending further investigation. The bus company successfully coordinated alternative transportation for the 40 passengers and their luggage to ensure they reached their final destination s