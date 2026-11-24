A 23-year-old Laredo resident, Javier Zamora has been ordered to federal prison for transporting an illegal alien for financial gain during a multi-agency sting involving a tractor. Image courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas



LAREDO, Texas – A 23-year-old Laredo resident has been ordered to federal prison for transporting an illegal alien for financial gain during a multi-agency sting involving a tractor.

Javier Zamora pleaded guilty July 8, 2025.

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Visiting U.S. District Ivan Lemelle ordered Zamora to serve 80 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court heard that Zamora led law enforcement on a 140-mph chase through Laredo before his vehicle caught fire. Zamora then fled on foot toward a ranch while a law enforcement officer pursued him and ordered him to stop.

When the officer caught up to Zamora, he grabbed the officer’s arm as the officer held a firearm. A struggle ensued, during which the officer suffered injuries and the firearm discharged.

Zamora has a prior federal conviction for human smuggling and a criminal history that includes assaults and threats against staff members at the Rio Grande Processing Center and Zapata County Regional Detention Center.

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He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Border Patrol and Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tae W. Chon and Ann Booth Zeller prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigrants, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Updated November 23, 2026