Six Mission Mayoral Candidates Present Competing Visions for City’s Future

The six candidates for Mission mayor share the stage with moderator Jeff Patterson during the October 14, 2026, mayoral candidates forum at Freedom Life Church in Mission. Participating candidates were Dr. Armando O’Caña Sr., Juan Gines Crispín, Natalie “Nati” Garza, incumbent Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza, Ricardo “Rick” Salinas, and Mayor Pro Tem Ruben Plata. The forum addressed city finances, infrastructure, economic development, government accountability, and community representation. Photo: Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — Six candidates for Mission’s next mayor outlined their positions on municipal finances, infrastructure, economic development and community representation during a nonpartisan candidates’ forum held October 14, 2026, at Freedom Life Church in Mission.

Village in the Valley (VIVA), VIVA Leadership Mission, and the John Lewis Voters Coalition organized the forum. Jeff Patterson, chairman of the Greater Harlingen Area Chamber of Commerce, moderated the forum.

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The candidates were former Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña Sr.; businessman Juan Gines Crispín; entrepreneur Natalie “Nati” Garza; incumbent Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza; attorney Ricardo “Rick” Salinas; and Mayor Pro Tem Ruben Plata.

Organizers said they developed the questions through community listening sessions held over three weeks. Each candidate received the same set of questions covering council representation, financial transparency, infrastructure, economic incentives, and municipal leadership.

On representation, O’Caña proposed dividing Mission into four geographic districts while adding two at-large council positions. Salinas supported a hybrid system combining district and at-large representation.

Gonzalez Garza opposed single-member districts, arguing that Mission’s size allows elected officials to represent the entire municipality. Plata also opposed electoral districts but proposed neighborhood representatives to communicate residents’ concerns.

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Natalie Garza expressed openness to district representation if residents supported it, while Crispín favored expanding representation throughout the city.

Financial accountability produced disagreements.

Salinas questioned the city’s financial condition and proposed monthly financial reports and televised municipal workshops.

Gonzalez Garza rejected his characterization of Mission’s finances, saying the city maintains balanced budgets and makes financial documents publicly available.

Plata emphasized financial oversight and the importance of maintaining operating reserves.

Infrastructure concerns included flooding, drainage deficiencies, aging sewer systems, and water pressure.

O’Caña cited drainage improvements initiated during his previous administration. Gonzalez Garza reported seven completed drainage projects, with two additional projects awaiting funding.

Natalie Garza proposed a citywide infrastructure assessment with publicly accessible project schedules and funding information.

Economic development incentives also divided candidates.

O’Caña opposed tax abatements and advocated manufacturing jobs. Crispín supported incentives when long-term economic benefits justify public expenditures.

Natalie Garza called for measurable results and provisions allowing the city to recover incentives when businesses fail to meet commitments.

Plata favored directing more economic development assistance toward locally owned businesses. Gonzalez Garza defended performance-based incentive agreements requiring investment and job creation.

On community unity, Natalie Garza proposed establishing an annual community celebration beyond the Citrus Fiesta.

O’Caña advocated neighborhood collaboration, while Crispín supported community events and volunteer participation.

Candidates also discussed mayoral accessibility, administrative accountability, and the relationship between elected officials and the city manager.

The forum gave residents a chance to compare the candidates’ proposals ahead of the November 3 election.

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