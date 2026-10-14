Laredo CBP Officers Arrest Suspect Wanted for Child Sexual Assault

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry apprehended a male Mexican citizen wanted for an alleged sexual assault against a child with a deadly weapon. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry apprehended a male Mexican citizen wanted for an alleged sexual assault against a child with a deadly weapon.

“CBP officers’ continued vigilance at our ports of entry contributed to this significant apprehension,” said Alberto Flores, port director, Laredo Port of Entry. “This arrest reinforces CBP’s dedication to working alongside local agencies to ensure public safety.”

On Sept. 29, CBP officers working outbound enforcement operations at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, encountered Juan Elizondo Delgado, a 34-year-old Mexican citizen, as a passenger aboard a commercial bus exiting the country into Mexico. The bus and individual were referred for a secondary inspection. During inspection, it was determined that Delgado did not possess documents to enter or remain in the United States. Subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that Delgado had an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault against a child under 14 years of age with a deadly weapon, issued by the Reno Police Department, in Reno Nevada. CBP officers confirmed the warrant, and Delgado was turned over to Webb County sheriff’s deputies for transportation to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

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The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.