The festivities begin on Thursday, December 3, 2026, with the official Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Promenade Park Amphitheater at 6:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to join city staff from 6 to 9 p.m. for live music, games, a petting zoo, food vendors, and pictures with Santa. Courtesy images. Bgd for illustration purposes

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EDINBURG, Texas – With the holiday season upon us, the City of Edinburg invites the community to celebrate in style with a two-day extravaganza of joy and Christmas cheer.

The festivities begin on Thursday, December 3, 2026, with the official Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Promenade Park Amphitheater at 6:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to join city staff from 6 to 9 p.m. for live music, games, a petting zoo, food vendors, and pictures with Santa.

On Friday, December 4, the celebration continues with the highly anticipated Night of Lights Parade presented by the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce. Starting at 7 p.m. along Closner Boulevard, Downtown Edinburg will transform under this year’s theme – “Christmas in the Toy Box!” The parade will showcase beautifully crafted floats from local organizations, drawing inspiration from our childhood favorites and sparking the imaginations of those in attendance.

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In addition to the parade, the Edinburg Fire Department will host ‘Santa and Sirens’ from 6 to 10 p.m., its Firestoppers Festival rescheduled from October. The festival, to be held at the Promenade Park Amphitheater, will feature festive rides, a petting zoo, carolers, and educational activities focused on fire prevention – the perfect combination of fun and learning for families enjoying a festive night out.

Make plans to attend this magical two-day celebration, filled with hometown spirit and countless opportunities to create lasting memories with family and friends.

Who: City of Edinburg What: Two-Day Holiday Celebration Where: Promenade Park Amphitheater (212 W. McIntyre)/Closner Blvd. When: Thursday, December 3, at 6-9 p.m./Friday, December 4, 6-10 p.m.

Courtesy image

Courtesy image

Courtesy image