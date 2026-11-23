Recent migration trends highlight a shift in the region’s appeal as a destination for economic opportunity, affordability, and quality of life. Courtsey image

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Brownsville’s growing economy, affordable cost of living, and quality of life are helping position the city as an increasingly attractive destination for new residents, reflecting a shift in migration patterns for a community experiencing significant economic transformation.

According to U-Haul’s 2026 Midyear Migration Trends report, the Brownsville-McAllen area emerged as the leading destination for Baby Boomers and Generation X residents relocating from the Houston metropolitan area, based on net gains in one-way U-Haul transactions.

The findings build on the region’s recognition in U-Haul’s 2025 Growth Index, which ranked Brownsville-McAllen among the nation’s leading growth metropolitan areas.

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For Greater Brownsville EDC (GBEDC), these trends reflect a broader transformation in a region historically challenged by residents leaving in search of employment and economic opportunities elsewhere.

“We can say for certain that this is the first time in modern history where we’re seeing inbound migration surpass outbound traffic,” said Gilberto Salinas, President and CEO of Greater Brownsville EDC, in an earlier interview discussing the region’s changing migration patterns.

Brownsville’s economic landscape has evolved significantly in recent years, driven by major investments in aerospace, advanced manufacturing, maritime industries and energy. These developments are expanding career opportunities, strengthening the region’s industrial base and positioning Brownsville as an increasingly competitive destination for businesses and talent.

The region’s growing appeal is also gaining national recognition. A recent article published by Islands.com, titled “Houston Boomers Are Moving To This Fast-Growing Texas Area With A Vibrant Culture And Outdoor Fun,” highlighted Brownsville-McAllen as a popular relocation destination, citing affordability, cultural experiences and outdoor recreation among the region’s attractions.

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As Brownsville continues to welcome new investment and employment opportunities, GBEDC remains committed to strengthening the city’s economic competitiveness, supporting business growth, and promoting the advantages that make Brownsville an attractive place to live, work, and invest.

Information source: Greater Brownsville EDC