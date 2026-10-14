City of Pharr Wins 12 National NATOA Awards as Pharr Connect Shines

Pharr Media Team Recognized at Pharr City Commission Meeting for Earning National Awards at National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) Conference. Image courtesy of The City of Pharr

Texas Border Business

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PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr is celebrating a major national achievement after earning 12 awards at the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) conference in Kansas City, Missouri, recognizing the City’s commitment to keeping residents informed through engaging and impactful communications.



The City’s Office of City Communications received three Awards of Excellence, five Awards of Distinction, and four Awards of Honor for its work across public information, social media, community awareness, event promotion, public safety, and educational programming.

Watch the video from The City of Pharr celebrating the awards:



The City’s Awards of Excellence included:

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“Healthier Texas 2026” – Community Awareness

“Tradiciones y Rituales del Año Nuevo” – Social Media: Short Form

“Fresh on the Border 2025” – Event/Program Promotion

The City also received five Awards of Distinction for:

“STEP Process Improvement Training Video” – Instruction/Training

“Winter Haven Digital Literacy Graduation” – Older Adults

“Guac N Talk Episode 1” – Use of Humor

“Avocado Festival 2025” – Social Media Campaign or Series

“Se Antoja Pharr” – Public Information Series

The City’s Awards of Honor included:

“City of Pharr First Responders” – Public Safety: Law Enforcement

“Fire Truck Operations Training” – Public Safety: Fire & EMS

“Trash Bin Placement PSA” – Public Education

“Pharr Winter Wonderland 2025” – Social Media: Event Promotion/Recap

Pharr Connect Receives National Digital Equity Recognition

Courtesy image

In addition to the 12 NATOA awards, Pharr Connect received the national Digital Equity Project of the Year award, recognizing the City’s efforts to expand digital access, education, and workforce opportunities throughout the Rio Grande Valley.



Through Pharr Connect Digital Literacy and Pharr Connect U, the City is working to bridge the digital divide by providing residents with digital skills, access to devices, and opportunities to develop careers in the telecommunications industry.



Pharr Connect U provides tuition-free fiber-optic technician training and paid internships, giving participants the opportunity to develop hands-on skills and workforce experience in a growing industry.



The City of Pharr remains committed to using communications, technology, and innovative programs to connect residents with the information, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive.