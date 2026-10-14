McAllen Ranked No. 72 Among Safest U.S. Cities in New MoneyGeek Analysis

The City of McAllen ranks among the nation’s safer cities, placing No. 72 out of 315 U.S. cities and No. 14 in Texas in MoneyGeek’s 2026 analysis of the safest and most dangerous cities in America. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – The City of McAllen ranks among the nation’s safer cities, placing No. 72 out of 315 U.S. cities and No. 14 in Texas in MoneyGeek’s 2026 analysis of the safest and most dangerous cities in America.

The ranking measures the estimated annual cost of crime per resident, taking into accountreported violent and property crimes. MoneyGeek ranked the 315 cities from the lowest to highest estimated crime cost per resident, with cities carrying the lowest estimated cost identified as the safest. (MoneyGeek.com⁠)

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos. Courtesy image

“Keeping McAllen safe is one of our most important responsibilities, and we must never stop working to make our community safer for everyone,” said Mayor Javier Villalobos. “I congratulate City Manager Isaac Tawil, Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and the men and women of the McAllen Police Department for their continued work to strengthen public safety. This recognition reflects the progress we’ve made, but our work is never done. Every person who lives, works, or visits McAllen deserves to feel safe, and that will always remain a priority for our city.”

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McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said the recognition reflects the department’s continued commitment to proactive policing, community engagement, and crime prevention. “Our officers and professional staff work every day to keep McAllen safe, and this recognition is a reflection of that commitment.” “We are grateful to the residents of McAllen who partner with us by reporting concerns, staying engaged with their neighborhoods and working alongside our department. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and our goal is to continue building on the progress we have made.”

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez

According to MoneyGeek, the 2026 analysis included 315 cities nationwide and was based on the latest available FBI city-level crime data which was submitted by more than 16,000 law enforcement agencies representing approximately 95.6% of the U.S. population. (FBI⁠)



“Public safety is a shared responsibility and a cornerstone of a thriving city,” said City Manager Isaac J. Tawil. “Through the dedication of our police officers, the support of City departments and employees, and continued investment in technology, training and community partnerships, we are working together to strengthen McAllen’s economic vitality, support continued growth and ensure our city remains a destination for residents, businesses and visitors.”

For more information about the MoneyGeek analysis and its methodology, visit MoneyGeek’sSafest and Most Dangerous Cities in America report.

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