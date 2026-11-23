Felida Villarreal, VIDA President and CEO Felida Villarreal. Courtesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes





Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA) plans to expand its workforce training programs to serve up to 3,000 participants annually over the next five years, according to President and CEO Felida Villarreal.

In an exclusive interview with Texas Border Business, Villarreal discussed the nonprofit’s 31-year history, its current programs, and plans to expand educational and employment opportunities throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

- Advertisement -



Founded in 1995, VIDA has assisted more than 7,000 low-income, unemployed, and underemployed adults seeking education and career training.

Villarreal reported that 95% of participants remain in their programs and 84% graduate. She also said every dollar invested in VIDA generates $15.69 in community returns.

The organization’s annual revenue has increased from $1.9 million in 2020 to $6.1 million, according to Villarreal.

VIDA currently serves more than 1,000 participants annually. Villarreal wants to increase that number to between 2,000 and 3,000.

- Advertisement -





“There are many more Valley residents who want a better career than any one organization can reach today, and I want to help close that gap,” she said.

VIDA provides training pathways in healthcare, information technology, advanced manufacturing and skilled trades.

Its educational partners include South Texas College, Texas State Technical College, Texas Southmost College and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The organization also works with regional employers, workforce boards, and economic development organizations to identify occupations that require additional trained workers.

Villarreal said healthcare remains particularly important because Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy counties face shortages of healthcare professionals.

Participants can pursue careers in nursing, allied health, medical support, radiology, and medical coding and billing.

Eligibility generally requires applicants to be at least 18, authorized to work in the United States, enrolled in an approved program, and earning no more than 250% of federal poverty guidelines.

VIDA provides financial assistance, career counseling, childcare and transportation support, emergency aid, and employment preparation.

According to Villarreal, participants enter the program earning an average of $11,367 annually and graduate earning an average of $57,720.

Career counselors meet with participants weekly, while professional development workshops provide additional workplace preparation. VIDA follows graduates for three years to monitor employment and earnings.

Villarreal also wants to expand digital training and create opportunities for justice-impacted youth. She said VIDA served more than 100 such young people last year.

Another goal is to develop a workforce training model that rural communities elsewhere in the United States could adopt.

Villarreal said the approach would combine employer-directed education, college partnerships, digital credentials and support services.

Residents interested in participating can apply through vidacareers.org. Businesses seeking partnerships can contact VIDA at 956-903-1900.

“If we do this well, a family in the Valley, in the Delta, or in Appalachia can start with a phone call and end up with a career,” Villarreal said.

VIDA Plans to Triple Workforce Training Opportunities Across South Texas VIDA Plans to Triple Workforce Training Opportunities Across South Texas 1