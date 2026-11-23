A Brownsville tax preparer has pleaded guilty to preparing false tax returns as part of a scheme that caused approximately $529,130 in losses to the IRS. Image for illustration purposes

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A Brownsville tax preparer has pleaded guilty to preparing false tax returns as part of a scheme that caused approximately $529,130 in losses to the IRS.

Moises Torres admitted to preparing fraudulent tax returns using fabricated 1099 Forms to claim false labor deductions and obtain fraudulent tax refunds.

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Torres operated a tax preparation business in Brownsville and filed returns for clients from 2018 through 2021. The investigation revealed he used false 1099 Forms to help contractors claim deductions for labor costs paid to workers who were not legally authorized to work in the United States.

He created the forms using other individuals’ names, often those of his tax preparation clients, and attached them to contractors’ returns to support the deductions. He also inflated labor expenses beyond the amounts contractors actually paid.

In addition, Torres used the same fabricated forms to report fictitious income for clients who had not performed the work. This allowed them to claim child tax credits or the Earned Income Tax Credit and obtain fraudulent refunds.

Torres admitted to preparing a false 2021 tax return claiming $194,190 in fictitious labor expenses, resulting in a tax loss of $17,819. He acknowledged causing approximately $529,130 in total losses to the IRS and agreed to pay that amount in restitution.

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U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera accepted the plea and set sentencing for Feb. 17, 2027. At that time, Torres faces up to three years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.

IRS Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Gray is prosecuting the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division which is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

Updated November 23, 2026