Dallas Cowboys Legends Tony Hill and Drew Pearson Headline 2026 McAllen Holiday Parade

Dallas Cowboys legend Tony Hill (left) and Dr. Raul Peña of the Peña Eye Institute celebrate the upcoming 2026 McAllen Holiday Parade, themed “Wild Christmas,” scheduled for December 5. Image by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Dallas Cowboys legends Tony Hill and Drew Pearson will participate in the 2026 McAllen Holiday Parade, city officials announced Friday during a press conference at the Peña Eye Institute.

The parade, presented by H-E-B and powered by Bert Ogden Auto Group, will take place December 5 under the theme “Wild Christmas,” featuring illuminated floats, giant character balloons and appearances by Dallas Cowboys representatives.

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Hill, a former Cowboys wide receiver and Super Bowl champion, attended the November 6 announcement and revealed that Pearson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member and fellow former Cowboys receiver, would join the celebration.

“He is a Super Bowl champion. He is a Pro Bowl Hall of Famer, and he is the original Dallas Cowboys number 88,” Hill said.

Pearson confirmed his participation through a recorded video message, announcing his return to the Rio Grande Valley for the event.

The celebration will also feature former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin, Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, team mascot Rowdy and the Cowboys Hall of Fame traveling museum.

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Dr. Raul Peña, founder of the Peña Eye Institute, discussed his organization’s 20-year relationship with the Dallas Cowboys and its decade-long partnership with the McAllen Holiday Parade.

“As a longtime supporter of the parade and proud Dallas Cowboy fan, I’ve always been excited to find ways to bring these two great organizations together,” Peña said.

McAllen Mayor Pro Tem Jose “Pepe” Cabeza de Vaca thanked the Peña family for supporting the parade and encouraged residents to attend.

City officials said the 1.5-mile parade route is expected to attract more than 265,000 spectators.

The parade will include marching bands from McAllen and surrounding school districts, including McAllen Memorial, McAllen High, Nikki Rowe, Sharyland and La Joya high schools.

Organizers are seeking volunteers to serve as balloon handlers and banner carriers along the parade route.

The Cowboys Hall of Fame traveling museum will be available during Christmas in the Park on Friday and Saturday.

The parade will take place at McAllen Memorial Stadium, with reserved stadium seating, designated viewing areas, and chairs available for purchase. Free viewing will also be available along portions of the route.

Additional information, volunteer registration, and tickets are available at www.mcallenholidayparade.com.