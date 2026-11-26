The average American family living in the same residence had 3.1 members in 2026, while the average U.S. household contained 2.5 people, according to new U.S. Census Bureau figures. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

The average American family living in the same residence had 3.1 members in 2026, while the average U.S. household contained 2.5 people, according to new U.S. Census Bureau figures.

The findings, based on the 2026 Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement, show how many people live together in American homes and how household size differs across population groups.

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The Census Bureau released an interactive data visualization that lets the public compare household size, family size, and the size of families with children younger than 18.

Although the terms household and family are often used interchangeably, they measure different living arrangements.

A household includes everyone living in a housing unit, whether related or unrelated. A family consists of two or more people living together who are related by birth, marriage, or adoption, including the householder.

This distinction helps explain why the average family is larger than the average household. Household figures also include people living alone and individuals sharing a residence without family relationships.

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The Census Bureau’s findings show that household size varies according to several characteristics of the person identified as the householder.

These include sex, age, race, Hispanic origin, marital status, and educational attainment.

Age was among the characteristics examined in the new data. Households headed by people ages 35 to 44 averaged 3.2 members, the highest figure among the age groups identified in the Census Bureau’s summary.

Average household size declined among older age groups, according to the survey.

The age-related findings provide another way to examine differences in living arrangements across the population. The figures describe the number of people sharing a residence rather than the number of homes or families nationwide.

The interactive visualization also allows comparisons involving families with children younger than 18, separating those households from broader family and household measures.

That distinction is important when interpreting family-size statistics because not every family includes children younger than 18, and not every household contains a family.

The Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement is used by the Census Bureau to collect information about the economic and demographic characteristics of people and households in the United States.

The newly published figures offer several ways to examine the composition of American residences without treating all living arrangements as identical.

For readers examining population trends, the Census Bureau’s presentation makes it possible to compare household characteristics using the same survey.

The visualization is available through the Census Bureau’s website and provides additional comparisons beyond the national averages.

The central findings remain that U.S. families averaged 3.1 people, households averaged 2.5, and households headed by people ages 35 to 44 averaged 3.2 in 2026.