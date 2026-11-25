McAllen City Commissioner Michael Fallek announced that Miles, the McAllen International Airport’s therapy dog, will serve as the parade’s first animal grand marshal. Miles provides comfort to travelers at the airport and was recognized for his role as an ambassador for the city. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas — Lacks Furniture joined the City of McAllen on Wednesday to announce new attractions, special guests and holiday activities for the 13th annual McAllen Holiday Parade, scheduled for Dec. 5.

The announcements were made during a press conference hosted at Lacks Furniture, a longtime community partner of the annual event. This year’s parade, themed “Wild Christmas,” will feature illuminated floats, giant helium balloons and motorized spinning displays inspired by South Texas wildlife and holiday traditions.

McAllen City Commissioner Michael Fallek announced that Miles, the McAllen International Airport’s therapy dog, will serve as the parade’s first animal grand marshal. Miles provides comfort to travelers at the airport and was recognized for his role as an ambassador for the city.

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Organizers also introduced three original animated mascots created for this year’s celebration: Olivia O, an ocelot native to the Rio Grande Valley; Pablo P, a green parrot; and Little Rudy, a Christmas burro. The characters were designed to represent the region’s wildlife, ranching heritage and holiday spirit.

Television actor Sebastian Rulli, known for his roles in several popular telenovelas, will join the celebration as a special guest. Former NFL player Michael Irvin was also mentioned among the event’s celebrity attractions.

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Lacks Furniture Store Director Joe de la Garza highlighted the company’s longstanding relationship with McAllen and its commitment to supporting local families. Founded in downtown McAllen in 1935, the family-owned business has supported community initiatives and participated in the holiday parade for years. The company also announced promotional giveaways and plans to feature its truck giant balloon in the parade.

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Metro McAllen Chief Safety Officer Michael McNew announced the return of the Polar Express shuttle service on Dec. 5. The free shuttle will operate from noon until midnight, departing from the South Texas College Pecan Campus at the TC Cooper Building and transporting visitors to the parade entrance.

City traffic officials also outlined road closures beginning Dec. 4 and continuing throughout parade day to accommodate preparations and protect participants and spectators. Residents and visitors were encouraged to consult the McAllen Holiday Parade website for closure information.

The holiday celebrations will begin with Christmas in the Park, scheduled for Dec. 3-5. Tejano music group La Mafia will perform a free concert Friday, Dec. 4, at 9:30 p.m. on the La Champ main stage. Organizers encouraged attendees to arrive early.

Admission to Christmas in the Park is free. The parade will also provide free bleacher seating along its 1.5-mile route, while reserved stadium seating and premium viewing experiences will be available through the event website.

The parade is presented by H-E-B and powered by the Bert Ogden Auto Group. Organizers said the event has received International Festivals and Events Association recognition as the world’s best parade more than nine times.

The 2026 McAllen Holiday Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.