SpaceX. A map of the Boca Chica area identifies the SpaceX launch pad in green, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) lands in light blue, and TPWD lands proposed for permanent conservation in dark blue. The map accompanied SpaceX’s proposal to purchase approximately 1,200 acres of state-managed land surrounding its Starship launch facility while preserving approximately 600 acres under a permanent conservation easement. Courtesy image — Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





Texas Border Business is launching a special series of daily articles examining SpaceX’s expanding investments in Brownsville and Starbase and what these developments could mean for the entire Rio Grande Valley. From billions of dollars in planned supercomputing infrastructure and new employment opportunities to improvements in water supplies, environmental conservation, and public safety, the series will explore projects that could shape the region’s economic future. Each article will draw on SpaceX’s announcements to explain the scope of these initiatives and their potential benefits for South Texas.

The Rio Grande Valley is entering an important period of industrial and technological development, with Starbase playing a growing role in attracting investment and advanced industries. Through this series, Texas Border Business invites residents, business owners, entrepreneurs, educators, and community leaders to learn more about the projects underway, the opportunities they may create, and their significance beyond Brownsville. One article will be published each day, offering readers a closer look at SpaceX’s plans and the developments that could help position the Rio Grande Valley as a major center for aerospace, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology.

By Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





BOCA CHICA, Texas — SpaceX says its proposal to acquire approximately 1,200 acres of state-managed land surrounding its Starship launch facility would improve public safety, strengthen security around critical infrastructure, and permanently protect sensitive coastal habitat.

According to the company, unauthorized individuals regularly enter operational areas through property managed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), including environmentally sensitive coastal dunes.

SpaceX said these incidents raise safety concerns because the launch facility conducts complex operations involving potentially hazardous activities.

SpaceX. A map of the Boca Chica area identifies the SpaceX launch pad in green, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) lands in light blue, and TPWD lands proposed for permanent conservation in dark blue. The map accompanied SpaceX’s proposal to purchase approximately 1,200 acres of state-managed land surrounding its Starship launch facility while preserving approximately 600 acres under a permanent conservation easement. Courtesy image — Texas Border Business

The company maintains that unrestricted access to areas immediately surrounding active launch infrastructure creates risks for visitors, employees, and the surrounding environment.

- Advertisement -





SpaceX described securing the perimeter of its launch facility as an important measure to reduce unauthorized access while protecting the public and its operations.

The company said it is already working with TPWD and the Texas Department of Public Safety to improve access controls and strengthen public safety measures around the facility.

According to SpaceX, those efforts are intended to address security concerns without preventing the public from continuing to enjoy Boca Chica Beach.

The proposed land acquisition would also include permanent environmental protections.

SpaceX said it does not intend to develop the entire 1,200 acres under consideration.

Instead, the company has committed to conserving approximately 600 acres through a permanent conservation easement.

A conservation easement is a legal agreement that restricts certain uses of property to protect its environmental or natural characteristics.

According to SpaceX, the proposed easement would prevent development on the designated acreage and preserve sensitive coastal habitat.

The company said these protections would remain in place permanently, providing long-term conservation of the coastal environment surrounding the launch facility.

SpaceX presented the proposal as an effort to combine infrastructure security with environmental preservation and additional investment in public recreation elsewhere in Texas.

The company said the arrangement would allow improved control of areas immediately adjacent to launch operations while establishing permanent protections for a substantial portion of the property.

The proposal also calls for new recreational investments outside the immediate launch area, although the company did not identify specific locations or projects in its statement.

SpaceX did not provide a proposed purchase price, a timetable for completing the transaction, or details about how the conservation easement would be administered.

The company maintains that it can pursue its security and conservation objectives while preserving public access to Boca Chica Beach.

The proposed acquisition remains under discussion, with SpaceX emphasizing that public safety and permanent habitat protection are central elements of its plan.