Bert Ogden Auto Group Returns as Key Partner for 2026 McAllen Holiday Parade

World Golf Hall of Famer Lorena Ochoa speaks at the podium after being named grand marshal of the 2026 McAllen Holiday Parade, alongside fellow grand marshals Rafael Alarcón and Carter Morris of the Alarcón Morris Ochoa Golf Design Group. The announcement was made during an October 15, 2026, press conference hosted by Bert Ogden Auto Group in McAllen, Texas. The parade is scheduled for December 5. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — World Golf Hall of Famer Lorena Ochoa and her golf course design partners will serve as grand marshals of the 2026 McAllen Holiday Parade, scheduled for December 5, city officials announced during a press conference hosted by Bert Ogden Auto Group.

The parade, presented by H-E-B and powered by Bert Ogden Auto Group, attracts more than 265,000 spectators, according to City Manager Isaac Tawil, with additional audiences watching across Texas, Mexico and beyond.

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Bert Ogden, a founding sponsor, will provide the vehicles for the parade, continuing a partnership dating to the event’s beginning.

Mayor Javier Villalobos thanked the company and city employees, including Public Works, the Police Department, and management personnel, for organizing the celebration.

“You all help us build memories with our families, memories that they’ll remember forever,” Villalobos said.

Tawil announced that the Alarcón Morris Ochoa Golf Design Group, consisting of Rafael Alarcón, Carter Morris and Lorena Ochoa, will serve as the grand marshal team.

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The group is working with McAllen to design a championship golf course. Tawil said its members bring experience from more than 50 golf course projects.

Ochoa, who held the world’s No. 1 women’s golf ranking for 158 consecutive weeks, thanked the city for the recognition.

“It is really an honor to be able to be the grand marshal for the 2026 McAllen Holiday Parade,” Ochoa said.

She also expressed excitement about the golf course project and joked that the group might practice golf swings during the parade.

Bert Ogden representative Natasha Del Barrio announced that the company is preparing a new float, offering only a clue about a “galaxy-size jump into 2026.”

She also announced a social media giveaway for two tickets and parking to the UTRGV Halloween homecoming football game. The winner will be selected October 29.

City organizers introduced new giant character balloons, including Spin Twins, Cat Boy from PJ Masks, King Pig from Angry Birds, and a 45-foot tiger.

The World of Spin-Off competition will return during the stadium opening extravaganza, featuring balloon teams competing against one another.

A balloon preview is scheduled for December 4 at Christmas in the Park.

Organizers also announced Winston, a Goldendoodle, as the latest winner of Santa’s Good List contest. Entries remain open for the parade’s honorary animal grand marshal.

Residents can participate as volunteer balloon handlers or banner carriers.

American Electric Power representative Dan Lucio also presented a sponsorship check, reaffirming the company’s participation in the annual event.