McAllen Unveils New Attractions and Giveaways for 2026 Holiday Parade

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos delivers remarks during a press conference announcing new attractions for the 2026 McAllen Holiday Parade, scheduled for December 5. Behind him, enthusiastic H-E-B employees give thumbs-up gestures, showing their support for the annual celebration, presented by H-E-B and powered by Bert Ogden Auto Group. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — The City of McAllen and H-E-B announced additional attractions, giveaways and participation opportunities for the 2026 McAllen Holiday Parade, scheduled for Saturday, December 5.

The parade, presented by H-E-B and powered by Bert Ogden Auto Group, will feature illuminated floats, giant helium balloons, celebrity guests and activities for families throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

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During the announcement at H-E-B, company representative Cassandra “Cassie” Rodriguez reaffirmed the supermarket chain’s commitment to the annual celebration.

“As the parade’s title sponsor, H-E-B is committed to making the holidays in South Texas brighter for every Rio Grande Valley family,” Rodriguez said.

She announced that H-E-B will participate with parade and balloon teams, its Serving Texas with Pride float featuring oversized versions of familiar store products, and an appearance by H-E-Buddy.

The company will also return with giant holiday ornaments, banners and a spinning character balloon. Rodriguez announced a new interactive experience scheduled to launch at Christmas in the Park.

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H-E-B and the city also introduced the South Pole of Texas giveaway. One family will receive four tickets to the South Pole Illuminated Festival, four tickets to the McAllen Holiday Parade and four RGV T-shirts.

Residents can enter through the parade’s social media accounts.

McAllen City Manager Isaac “Ike” Tawil announced that Macy, a dog described by her family as beautiful, smart and kind, had been selected for Santa’s Good List.

“Congratulations to Macy and her family on making Santa’s Good List!” Tawil said.

The family will receive complimentary parade tickets and special gifts for Macy. Additional pet nominations remain open through the parade’s social media pages.

Tawil also announced that John, Jay and Peyton would participate in the holiday celebration.

McAllen Director of Special Events Carina Jimenez encouraged residents to submit nominations for the parade’s animal grand marshal competition before the October 31 deadline.

Participants must provide a photograph and information explaining why their pet should serve as the Wild Christmas animal grand marshal.

Jimenez also invited residents to volunteer as balloon handlers and banner carriers.

She credited H-E-B with supporting several major city events, including the McAllen Marathon, South Pole Illuminated Festival, State of the City and Independence Day Celebration.

“We work closely together to ensure that our attendees have a great experience while supporting the employees who work so hard to bring these events to life,” Jimenez said.

Organizers said reserved seating remains available along the parade route, inside the stadium and in designated experience zones. Free seating will also be available along the route.

Jimenez noted that families have established annual parade traditions over the event’s previous 12 years.

The city encouraged residents to participate in contests, volunteer opportunities and holiday activities leading up to the December 5 celebration.