SpaceX. Two cleanup workers collect trash and debris along Boca Chica Beach near SpaceX’s Starship launch facility. According to SpaceX, weekly cleanup operations conducted in partnership with the City of Starbase have removed more than 50 tons of waste from the beach, including debris washed ashore from the Rio Grande and the Gulf of Mexico. Courtesy photo — Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business is launching a special series of daily articles examining SpaceX’s expanding investments in Brownsville and Starbase and what these developments could mean for the entire Rio Grande Valley. From billions of dollars in planned supercomputing infrastructure and new employment opportunities to improvements in water supplies, environmental conservation, and public safety, the series will explore projects that could shape the region’s economic future. Each article will draw on SpaceX’s announcements to explain the scope of these initiatives and their potential benefits for South Texas.

The Rio Grande Valley is entering an important period of industrial and technological development, with Starbase playing a growing role in attracting investment and advanced industries. Through this series, Texas Border Business invites residents, business owners, entrepreneurs, educators, and community leaders to learn more about the projects underway, the opportunities they may create, and their significance beyond Brownsville. One article will be published each day, offering readers a closer look at SpaceX’s plans and the developments that could help position the Rio Grande Valley as a major center for aerospace, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology.

By Texas Border Business

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BOCA CHICA, Texas — SpaceX says it has removed more than 50 tons of trash from Boca Chica Beach and is proposing additional investments to address coastal erosion, protect wildlife, and maintain public access to the shoreline.

According to the company, the cleanup efforts are part of an ongoing program conducted in cooperation with the City of Starbase.

SpaceX said crews perform weekly beach cleanups using manual labor and specialized equipment to collect trash and debris, including materials washing ashore from the Rio Grande and the Gulf.

The company reported that these operations have removed more than 50 tons of waste, although it did not specify the period during which the material was collected.

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SpaceX also reported working with conservation organizations to protect sea turtles along the coastline.

The company said its participation has contributed to record rescue efforts, but its statement did not provide specific numbers or identify the conservation organizations involved.

In addition to cleanup and wildlife protection, SpaceX said it has offered to invest tens of millions of dollars in shoreline restoration projects in partnership with the Texas General Land Office.

The proposed investment would address longstanding beach erosion through measures including beach nourishment, a process that involves placing sand along eroding shorelines.

According to SpaceX, these improvements would help preserve the beach and maintain public access over the long term.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to work directly with Governor-elect Hinojosa and the Texas General Land Office to make meaningful progress on Boca Chica Beach rehabilitation.”

SpaceX did not provide a specific investment amount, construction schedule, or details of a finalized agreement for the proposed shoreline improvements.

The company emphasized that Boca Chica Beach is not included in its separate proposal to purchase approximately 1,200 acres of state-managed land surrounding its Starship launch facility.

“Boca Chica Beach is not for sale, and SpaceX isn’t attempting to buy it,” the company stated.

SpaceX said the proposed land acquisition is intended to improve security around its active launch operations, permanently conserve sensitive coastal habitat, and provide Texas with resources to expand recreational opportunities elsewhere.

The company maintains that its efforts to improve launch facility security and protect surrounding natural resources can proceed while keeping the beach publicly accessible.

SpaceX said its ongoing cleanup operations, proposed shoreline investments, and conservation activities reflect its commitment to keeping Boca Chica Beach a public recreational destination.