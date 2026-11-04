Rick Salinas Leads Mission Mayoral Race as December Runoff Approaches

Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza (left) and mayoral challenger Rick Salinas (right) attended a recent mayoral candidates forum held at VIVA Church in Mission, Texas. Both candidates advanced to a December 12 runoff following the November 3 election, according to unofficial results. Texas Border Business was present to cover the forum. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — Attorney Rick Salinas, son of former Mission Mayor Norberto “Beto” Salinas, finished first in unofficial results from the November 3, 2026, mayoral election but fell short of the majority required to win outright, setting up a December 12 runoff against incumbent Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza.

According to unofficial results reported by KRGV, Salinas received 6,320 votes, or 34.68%, while Gonzalez Garza finished second with 4,564 votes, representing 25.04%.

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Ruben Plata placed third with 3,130 votes, or 17.17%, followed by Armando “Doc” Ocaña with 2,052 votes, or 11.26%. Natalie “Nati” Garza received 1,941 votes, or 10.65%, and Juan Gines received 218 votes, or 1.20%.

The six candidates received a combined 18,225 votes, according to the preliminary figures.

Salinas finished 1,756 votes ahead of Gonzalez Garza. However, the four candidates eliminated from the contest collectively received 7,341 votes, approximately 40% of the reported total.

Those ballots represent a substantial share of voters who supported candidates other than the two runoff contenders. The November results do not establish whether those voters will participate again or whom they might support in December.

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The election followed a competitive campaign involving six candidates presenting different approaches to Mission’s future.

Salinas entered the race carrying a familiar political name. His father, Norberto “Beto” Salinas, served as Mission mayor for many years and became one of the city’s most recognizable political figures.

Gonzalez Garza, seeking another term, faced challengers who addressed municipal infrastructure, economic development, public services, city finances, and government accountability.

The crowded field prevented any candidate from receiving more than half the votes, requiring a runoff between the two leading contenders.

Despite the competitive campaign, voter participation remains an important concern.

The 18,225 votes reported in the mayoral contest provide a measure of participation, but they do not establish the percentage of Mission’s registered voters who cast ballots.

The December runoff will give registered voters another opportunity to help select the city’s next mayor.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s election calendar, the runoff is scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2026. Early voting begins November 30 and continues through December 8.

The November 3 results remain unofficial and subject to the official canvass and certification.

Mission voters will decide whether Gonzalez Garza retains the mayor’s office or Rick Salinas follows his father’s path into the city’s leadership.

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