Julio Salinas Wins Texas House District 41 Race With 68 Percent of Vote

Democrat Julio Salinas defeated Republican Gary Groves in the November 3, 2026, general election for Texas House District 41, receiving 68% of the vote, according to preliminary results reported by the Associated Press. Photo by Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Democrat Julio Salinas defeated Republican Gary Groves in the November 3, 2026, general election for Texas House District 41, receiving 68% of the vote, according to preliminary results reported by the Associated Press.

Salinas received 36,028 votes, compared with 16,942 for Groves, who finished with 32%. The difference was 19,086 votes, giving Salinas a 36-percentage-point advantage.

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The Associated Press estimated that approximately 99% of votes had been counted when the results were reported. The outcome remained subject to official certification.

The election followed a campaign in which the two candidates presented different approaches to education, property taxes, healthcare, infrastructure and the role of state government.

During an October 2026 candidate forum, Salinas emphasized his legislative experience and support for public education, healthcare access and infrastructure improvements. Groves focused on his business background, property tax reductions and policies intended to limit government spending.

Their differences were especially evident in discussions of education funding and property taxes.

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Groves supported eliminating school property taxes, establishing a 3% property appraisal cap, and expanding school choice through education vouchers. He also advocated policies intended to reduce financial burdens on homeowners and businesses.

Salinas supported additional homestead exemptions and property tax relief while maintaining public school funding. He opposed education vouchers and advocated increased teacher compensation.

Healthcare represented another distinction between the candidates.

Salinas supported expanding Medicaid eligibility and limiting prescription drug costs. His positions emphasized increasing access to healthcare services and addressing expenses affecting Texas families.

Groves emphasized conservative fiscal policies and his business experience, including farming, real estate, banking, investments, and the oil and gas industry.

Infrastructure also received attention during the campaign. Salinas supported transportation improvements, including rail development, while Groves questioned aspects of infrastructure proposals and their financial implications.

Despite their disagreements, both candidates supported workforce development, regional infrastructure improvements, and maintaining communication with constituents.

At the October forum, Groves repeatedly challenged or corrected Salinas’s statements on property taxes, education funding, water infrastructure, and transportation.

The exchanges showed differences in their understanding of proposed policies and how to implement them.

Salinas entered the election with experience working in the Texas legislative process. Groves presented his private-sector experience as preparation for representing the district.

The election results showed Salinas receiving more than twice as many votes as Groves, based on the reported totals.

The final vote count may change as election officials process remaining ballots and complete their canvass.

The Texas House District 41 election was among the legislative contests decided by voters across the Rio Grande Valley on November 3.

These results are preliminary, with approximately 99% of votes counted, according to the Associated Press. The election results have not yet been officially certified.

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