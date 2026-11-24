South Texas College in partnership with Affordable Homes of South Texas Inc. (AHSTI) will now work together to connect women with the education, training and industry credentials needed to succeed in skilled trades. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Joey Gomez

McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College is helping open the door into new high-demand technical careers for women through a partnership with Affordable Homes of South Texas Inc. (AHSTI).

The goal is to connect women with the education, training and industry credentials needed to succeed in skilled trades.

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The partnership is part of HERBuilt, a workforce initiative made possible by a $2.5 million grant through the Aspen Institute that seeks to increase women’s participating in construction-related industries while addressing barriers that often prevent them from pursuing technical careers.

As the initiative’s education and training partner, STC will provide instruction through its existing Welding, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Electrician Technology and Construction Management programs with the goal to prepare students for employment in growing industries.

Joe Vela, interim dean of STC’s Division of Business, Public Safety and Technology said the partnership represents an opportunity to connect more individuals with careers that offer long-term stability and advancement.

“The construction trades specifically right now are very, very hot trades. There are a ton of different opportunities within those fields,” Vela said. “There is a huge need for employees in all of these trades, and so have many different services and grants that can help students get into those jobs.”

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Through HERBuilt, AHSTI will oversee participant recruitment and administer financial assistance as well as support services to help women overcome specific obstacles to complete their training.

Beyond the classroom, the initiative also includes employer training intended to help participating companies prepare their workplaces to support women entering traditionally male-dominated industries. STC image

Those services through AHSTI will include tuition assistance, transportation, child care, personal protective equipment and required toolkits.

Participants pursuing an education at STC will enroll in the college’s existing technical programs and follow the same academic and registration requirements as other students. Individuals seeking HERBuilt financial assistance must apply separately through AHSTI.

AHSTI President and CEO Myra Martinez said the collaboration is designed to provide women with the resources and credentials necessary to pursue meaningful careers without leaving the Rio Grande Valley.

“South Texas College is key to making HERBuilt possible,” Martinez said. “STC provides the classrooms, instructors and credentials that help women move from training into well-paying careers in the trades. Together we are creating a path for women in the Valley to build their futures right here at home.”

According to Vela, the initiative is being implemented in phases, beginning with opportunities through AHSTI’s network of subcontractors for individuals who may not be ready to enter traditional college programs.

The second phase, anticipated for fall 2027, will connect participants with STC’s established technical education programs.

Beyond the classroom, the initiative also includes employer training intended to help participating companies prepare their workplaces to support women entering traditionally male-dominated industries.

Vela said the partnership reinforces STC’s ongoing commitment to workforce development and creating opportunities for students to gain the skills employers need.

“There are a ton of opportunities in the trades,” Vela said. “STC also has a ton of different services as well as grants like this one that can help students so that they can get out and get those jobs.”

For more information on all the different programs available at STC visit southtexascollege.edu/.