Navigating the Texas SOS Election Night Returns Portal

The Office of the Texas Secretary of State will publicly provide election night results for statewide and district-level races on the evening of Nov. 3. Image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN — The Office of the Texas Secretary of State will publicly provide election night results for statewide and district-level races on the evening of Nov. 3.

Election Night Results can be found at: https://goelect.txelections.civixapps.com/ivis-enr-ui/races

For local races and ballot measures, consult county websites.

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Historical Election Data can be referenced at: https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/historical/index.shtml

Counties may begin reporting after polls close. Polls close at 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Once polls close, it will take time for results to start populating to the statewide reporting system, often around 7:30 p.m.

Most of Texas is in the Central Time Zone, but El Paso and Hudspeth Counties are in the Mountain Time Zone. They cannot begin releasing results until polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

Counties usually start reporting early voting and mail-in ballot results and will continue to update totals as Election Day votes are counted. While polls close at 7 p.m., voters who are in line by that time will be allowed to vote. This may delay reporting from some voting locations.

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The Office of the Texas Secretary of State does not predict or call the result of the elections.

Understanding Election Night Results

All election night results are unofficial. Counties are responsible for counting ballots and reporting results. Because counties may publish results on their own websites before those results appear in the statewide system, totals may temporarily differ between county and state reporting websites.

Additional ballots, including eligible provisional ballots and ballots from military and overseas voters, may be counted after Election Day in accordance with state and federal law.

For additional election information, visit VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online resource for Texas voters.