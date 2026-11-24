Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Steven D. Alvis chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission, putting the Houston-area real estate developer in charge of the five-member governing body that oversees the Texas Department of Transportation’s statewide activities. Courtesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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TRA Newswire

By Texas Border Business

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Steven D. Alvis chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission, putting the Houston-area real estate developer in charge of the five-member governing body that oversees the Texas Department of Transportation’s statewide activities.

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The commission announced the appointment following an executive session on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Alvis succeeds W. Alvin New, who served as acting chairman for more than a year following the death of Chairman Bruce Bugg of San Antonio in August 2025.

Alvis, a resident of Hockley, Texas, originally joined the commission on March 21, 2023, through an appointment by Abbott. His current term expires Feb. 1, 2029.

The leadership change comes as the commission prepares for additional appointments under incoming Gov. Gina Hinojosa, who will take office next year.

Courtesy images

Two commissioners, New and El Paso attorney Pat Gordon, have terms expiring Feb. 1, 2027. Hinojosa will have the opportunity to nominate two commissioners, subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate during its 2027 legislative session.

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New commissioner Alvis, who previously served as mayor of San Angelo, is a business investor and rancher. He assumed interim leadership of the commission following Bugg’s death.

Outside his transportation responsibilities, Alvis is co-founder and managing partner of NewQuest Properties, a commercial real estate development company.

He established Quest Properties in 1985 and subsequently developed retail shopping centers throughout Texas and other southwestern states.

According to the company’s information, NewQuest Properties represents more than 75 national, regional, and local tenants. It has developed more than 15 million square feet of commercial property and maintains a portfolio valued at more than $2 billion.

The company describes itself as Texas’ largest privately held shopping center developer.

Alvis earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and has participated in several business and professional organizations.

His memberships include the YPO Gold Houston Chapter (formerly associated with the Young Presidents’ Organization), the Chief Executives Organization, and the International Council of Shopping Centers.

His previous government service includes membership on Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Transportation Advisory Board.

In 2017, Patrick appointed Alvis to the Texas Facilities Commission. Abbott subsequently named him chairman of that commission in December 2020.

Alvis also served on the Waller County Board of Economic Development and remains involved in commercial development as an owner and developer of The Clubs at Houston Oaks.

His two sons also hold leadership positions at NewQuest Properties.

Austin Alvis joined the company in 2015 after earning a Master of Business Administration degree from Rice University. He currently serves as president.

Andrew Alvis, a Louisiana State University graduate, joined NewQuest in 2017 and serves as senior vice president.

Alvis’ transportation commission appointment runs through February 2029, while the incoming administration is scheduled to consider two other seats in 2027.