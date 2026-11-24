Fifteen of the 16 grant recipients attended the Mission Economic Development Corporation’s fourth-cycle Ruby Red Ventures – Build Mission Fund awards ceremony on Nov. 20, 2026. The entrepreneurs display their ceremonial checks alongside Mission EDC officials at the Center for Education and Economic Development (CEED) in Mission, Texas. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — The Mission Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) recognized 16 local businesses during its fourth-cycle Ruby Red Ventures – Build Mission Fund awards ceremony on Nov. 20, 2026, supporting investments in equipment, technology, facility improvements, and business expansion.

The ceremony took place at the Center for Education and Economic Development (CEED) in Mission, where grant recipients represented industries ranging from manufacturing and technology to retail, healthcare and professional services.

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Joe Salazar, acting CEO of Mission EDC, emphasized the importance of supporting existing businesses alongside efforts to attract new investment, according to his prepared remarks.

Check out the gallery below for more images of the Build Mission Fund awards ceremony. All photos by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

“At Mission EDC, we believe economic development is about more than attracting new businesses. It’s about creating an environment where entrepreneurship thrives, innovation is encouraged, and businesses have the resources to compete and grow,” Salazar said in his prepared remarks.

Brianna Casares, Mission EDC programs director and ceremony emcee, reported that the Build Mission Fund has committed $900,000 to local businesses since its launch four years ago. The fund operates under the Ruby Red Ventures initiative, which also includes the Downtown Assistance Program and Pitch Competition.

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According to the ceremony program, AM Beauty Bar received $10,000 to modernize its salon furniture and interior. JCMC received $10,000 for foundation leveling and structural improvements at its commercial plaza, while HVNLY Permanent Jewelry received $10,000 for specialized equipment, inventory, and branded displays.

Fiesta Piñatas, established in 1995, received $15,000 for storefront improvements, equipment, signage, and marketing. Yolanda Benavides, associated with Texan Credit Corporation, received $15,000 for building repairs and exterior improvements.

Restaurant Consulting Group, operating as Only Raw, will invest in production equipment and operational upgrades. According to Mission EDC, the improvements are expected to increase the dog food manufacturer’s production capacity from fewer than 100 units per hour to more than 1,000.

Hypetheory, a Mission-based technology company developing a digital platform for collectible trading cards, will invest in specialized scanning equipment, computer workstations, inventory systems, and digital infrastructure.

Other recipients included Chasing Kay Photography, Corn House Gourmet Snacks, Balli’s Social and Event Centers, Well Body, LS Taekwondo & Little Dojo, Lay Hands Massage Therapy, STX Diesel LLC, Buttercream Delights, and Sound Innovations.

Their projects include commercial kitchen equipment, clinical supplies, hydraulic massage tables, automotive service bay expansions, professional baking equipment, facility renovations and commercial signage.

The ceremony program also recognized Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza, City Council members, and the Mission EDC Board of Directors, led by President Richard Hernandez.

Adrianeli Gomez, South Texas deputy regional director representing the Office of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, was scheduled to present Certificates of Congressional Recognition to the grant recipients.

Casares explained in her prepared remarks that the program accommodates businesses at different stages of development, with funding directed toward their individual operational needs.

“For some, growth means purchasing equipment that allows them to increase production. For others, it means modernizing their facilities, investing in technology, or expanding their services to reach new customers.”