Democrats Win Three South Texas Congressional Races as Fourth Remains Undecided

Vicente Gonzalez, Henry Cuellar, and Bobby Pulido. Courtesy Images. Bobby Pulido Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

SOUTH TEXAS — Democrats won three congressional races in South Texas in the November 3, 2026, general election, according to preliminary results reported by the Associated Press. A fourth contest remained undecided early Wednesday, November 4, with Republican incumbent Michael Cloud holding a narrow lead.

The results include a change in representation in Texas Congressional District 15, where Democrat Bobby Pulido defeated Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz. Democratic incumbents Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez also secured victories in Districts 28 and 34, respectively.

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In District 15, Pulido received 126,204 votes, representing 62.3% of the total reported. De La Cruz received 76,305 votes, or 37.7%. The Associated Press called the race for Pulido.

With 273 of 288 precincts reporting, approximately 94.8% of precincts had submitted results. The district covers portions of the Rio Grande Valley and surrounding South Texas communities.

De La Cruz entered the election as the Republican incumbent, while Pulido ran as the Democratic challenger. The reported outcome gives Democrats the district’s congressional seat.

In District 28, Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar defeated Republican challenger Tano Tijerina and Green Party candidate Marlón Durán.

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Cuellar received 112,930 votes, or 65.8%. Tijerina received 50,867 votes, representing 29.6%, while Durán collected 7,904 votes, or 4.6%.

The Associated Press called the race for Cuellar, with 260 of 281 precincts reporting, approximately 92.5% of the district’s precincts.

District 28 includes Laredo and other South Texas communities. Cuellar’s victory allows him to continue representing the district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In District 34, Democratic incumbent Vicente Gonzalez defeated Republican Eric Flores, Green Party candidate Eddie Espinoza, and Libertarian Chris Royal.

Gonzalez received 112,667 votes, representing 55.6%. Flores followed with 80,572 votes, or 39.8%. Espinoza received 4,740 votes, while Royal received 4,666 votes, each accounting for about 2.3%.

The Associated Press called the race for Gonzalez, with 240 of 243 precincts reporting (about 98.8%).

District 34 includes Brownsville and other Rio Grande Valley communities. Gonzalez will retain his congressional seat following the reported election victory.

In District 27, Republican incumbent Michael Cloud led Democrat Tanya Lloyd by 6,543 votes. Cloud received 144,471 votes, or 51.2%, compared with Lloyd’s 137,928 votes, or 48.8%.

With 319 of 323 precincts reporting, approximately 98.8% of precincts had submitted results. The Associated Press had not declared a winner in that contest.

The four congressional races cover communities across the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and the Coastal Bend.

These are preliminary results from the November 3 election. Three races have been called, but District 27 remains undecided. None of the results has been officially certified.

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