Leadership Day Conference Announces Final Two Panelists and Three Featured Speakers

Bob Lozano and Ya Sam. Courtesy images

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — The 2026 Leadership Day Conference has completed its eight-member panel with the addition of Bob Lozano, CEO of F&P Brands, and Yaw Sam, chief executive officer of Brand Geniuz, while announcing three speakers from ZERA Coaching for the October 30 event in Pharr.

The announcement completes the conference’s panelist lineup following three earlier reports by Texas Border Business introducing the event and its participating leaders.

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Daniel Lopez

Lozano and Sam join six previously announced panelists representing education, business, workforce development, and regional organizations.

The three featured speakers are Roxanne Ramirez-Cisneros, LCSW-S, a speaker, coach, and trainer at ZERA Coaching; Daniel Lopez, a speaker, coach, and trainer at ZERA Coaching; and Hervin Antonio-Hidalgo, founder and executive director of ZERA Coaching.

The conference is scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2026, at Pharr ONE, 1121 E. Nolana Loop in Pharr, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bob Lozano brings experience in restaurant operations, business management, and technology. In a June 23 Texas Border Business report, Lozano discussed his company’s use of artificial intelligence and automation during a Pharr Economic Development Corporation event. He said F&P Group had owned and operated more than 50 restaurants, including Dairy Queen, Schlotzsky’s and Cinnabon locations.

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Roxanne Ramirez-Cisneros

Sam brings experience in digital marketing, entrepreneurship, and education. According to Brand Geniuz, he co-founded the Mission-based content marketing agency in 2020 with Joshua Howard. The company provides social media, videography, and creative services to businesses.

Sam holds an MBA in marketing from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, where he also serves as an adjunct lecturer in social media and electronic marketing. In 2024, he delivered a TEDx presentation titled “Small Actions Build Brands.”

The six previously announced panelists are Dr. Marcos Silva, TEDxMcAllen curator; Dr. Annabelle Palomo, CEO and school president of RGV College; Milly Chirino, founder and CEO of Millys Franchise and MChirino Group LLC; Iliana Villalobos, attorney with Villalobos Law Firm; Felida Villarreal, president and CEO of VIDA; and Paco Sanchez, president and CEO of the RGV Partnership.

Hervin Hidalgo

The conference is hosted by ZERA Coaching and powered by the City of Pharr. Its program includes leadership discussions, interactive activities and networking opportunities for college students, entrepreneurs, educators, professionals and community members.

Dr. Jonathan Flores, Pharr city manager, is scheduled to welcome participants.

ZERA Coaching’s leadership development programs address communication, teamwork, problem-solving, accountability, and professional growth. The conference brings those subjects into a setting where participants can learn from regional professionals representing different industries.

Registration information is available at www.hellozera.com. For sponsorship opportunities, organizers have directed interested parties to Marie Salazar Garcia at 956-533-0090.

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