Edinburg Breaks Ground on $3.3 Million Veterans Detention Pond Project

Edinburg Mayor Omar Ochoa, City Council members, and other city officials participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking for Phase II of the Veterans Detention Pond project. The $3.3 million infrastructure investment is designed to improve stormwater drainage and reduce flooding risks in southeast Edinburg. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







Texas Border Business

EDINBURG, Texas — The City of Edinburg broke ground on the second phase of the Veterans Detention Pond project, advancing a drainage improvement initiative designed to reduce flooding risks and strengthen infrastructure in southeast Edinburg.

Mayor Omar Ochoa, City Council members, city administrators, engineers and contractors attended the ceremony, which marked another step in the city’s ongoing investment in stormwater management.

- Advertisement -







Ochoa said drainage improvements are essential to protecting neighborhoods, particularly during heavy rainfall.

“Drainage is the silent foundational comfort that neighborhoods deserve,” Ochoa said.

The mayor described the detention pond as part of an effort to improve infrastructure in areas that have historically received less attention.

“This is part of a larger project that is servicing southeast Edinburg,” Ochoa said, emphasizing the city’s responsibility to address infrastructure needs throughout the community.

- Advertisement -







City Engineer Mardoqueo Hinojosa said the first phase was completed approximately three years ago at a construction cost of about $1.3 million. The second phase adds approximately $760,000 in construction expenditures.

According to Hinojosa, the city’s total investment in the project, including property acquisition and other expenses, is approximately $3.3 million.

The second phase requires excavating about 65,000 cubic yards of material to create a large detention pond that can collect stormwater from surrounding streets.

Hinojosa explained that the project will redirect drainage from the Veterans and Alberta area into the detention pond, improving the city’s ability to manage stormwater before it reaches nearby neighborhoods.

City officials anticipate completing the project by April 2027, ahead of the following rainy season.

The project follows drainage improvements Edinburg voters approved through the 2018 General Bond Election. According to an October 9 report by Texas Border Business, the first phase included drainage and street improvements along Rojas Street, Santa Maria Street and Thompson Road, completed in fall 2023. The second phase will complete the detention pond near Veterans Boulevard and Alberta Road.

An earlier Texas Border Business report detailed the original plans, including approximately 3,600 feet of paved roadway, 2,800 feet of storm lines and 18 drainage inlets. The improvements were part of a $30 million drainage bond approved by voters in November 2018.

Ochoa also discussed other drainage initiatives, including the Sugar detention pond and improvements near Freddy Gonzalez Drive.

The mayor thanked city employees, engineers, and construction crews for moving the project forward. Guzman and Muñoz Engineering and Surveying was recognized as the engineering firm, while Blue Site and Utilities was identified as the contractor.