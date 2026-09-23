Six RGV Leaders Confirmed for ZERA Leadership Day Conference

Felida Villarreal, Paco Sánchez, and Dr. Jonathan Flores. Courtesy photos.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — Two additional Rio Grande Valley leaders have been confirmed as panelists for the 2026 Leadership Day Conference, bringing the total to six as organizers prepare for the Oct. 30 event in Pharr.

Felida Villarreal, president and CEO of VIDA, and Paco Sanchez, president and CEO of the RGV Partnership, are the latest confirmed panelists for the conference, hosted by ZERA Coaching and powered by the City of Pharr.

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Dr. Jonathan Flores, city manager for the City of Pharr, will deliver the city’s welcome to conference participants.

Leadership Day will be held Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pharr ONE, 1121 E. Nolana Loop.

Villarreal and Sanchez join four Rio Grande Valley professionals previously announced as panelists: Dr. Marcos Silva, TEDxMcAllen curator; Dr. Annabelle Palomo, CEO and school president of RGV College; Milly Chirino, founder and CEO of Millys Franchise and MChirino Group LLC; and Iliana Villalobos, an attorney with Villalobos Law Firm.

The six confirmed panelists represent backgrounds in business, education, law, communications, and regional organizations. The conference is designed to bring together people at different stages of their careers to hear from individuals with leadership experience in the Rio Grande Valley.

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ZERA Coaching was founded by Hervin Antonio Hidalgo and works with individuals, teams, and organizations on leadership development. Its programs address communication, problem-solving, accountability, teamwork and professional growth.

Leadership Day expands that work into a regional conference for college students, entrepreneurs, professionals, educators and community members.

According to information provided by organizers, the program will include speakers, leadership panels, interactive activities, and networking opportunities. The conference aims to give participants practical perspectives from people working and leading across the region.

Adding Villarreal and Sanchez expands the professional experience represented on the panel. Villarreal leads VIDA, while Sanchez serves as president and CEO of the RGV Partnership.

The previously announced panelists also bring experience from different professional sectors.

The conference is part of ZERA Coaching’s continuing leadership development efforts in South Texas, with programming focused on skills that participants can apply in professional, academic, and community settings.

Registration for the Oct. 30 Leadership Day Conference is available through ZERA Coaching at hellozera.com.

For sponsorship opportunities, organizers said interested parties may contact Marie Salazar Garcia at 956-533-0090.

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