15 Tons of Hope: How Hidalgo Rallied for Breast Cancer Awareness

No Limit Vintage, DHR Health Oncology Institute, and Mija Media House collaborate to bring community, cultura, and compassion together during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







HIDALGO, Texas — Thirty thousand pounds of vintage clothing, a warehouse filled with shoppers, and a cause extending far beyond fashion.On Saturday, October 10, No Limit Vintage hosted a special Breast Cancer Awareness Fill-A-Bag event in collaboration with DHR Health Oncology Institute and Mija Media House, bringing together local businesses and organizations to support individuals and families affected by breast cancer.

Daniel Martinez – Owner of No Limit Vintage , Monica Vasquez – Social Media & Marketing Manager at No Limit Vintage, and Eliza M. Garza – Founder & Publisher of Mija Media House. Courtesy image

Held at No Limit Vintage’s warehouse in Hidalgo, the event invited shoppers to fill bags of various sizes with vintage clothing while enjoyingmusic from DJ Brendon Marcus, snacks from Riko Snacks, and food from Panzones. A portion of event proceeds was designated to support breast cancer patients and survivors.

Taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the final days of Hispanic Heritage Month, the collaborationcelebrated the spirit of South Texas while recognizing the people behind breast cancer awareness: patients undergoing treatment,survivors, caregivers, and families who have experienced the disease firsthand.

- Advertisement -







“Our Fill-A-Bag events have always been about bringing people together, and this event gives us the opportunity to use thatcommunity to support a bigger purpose,” said Monica Vasquez, Social Media Manager and Event Coordinator at No Limit Vintage. “We want people to come out, have fun, shop vintage and know that by being part of the event, they are also helping usshow support for breast cancer patients and survivors in our community.”

For Mija Media House, a Rio Grande Valley-based publishing house rooted in storytelling and community impact, the collaboration extendsbeyond the event. Through an upcoming healing writing workshop in collaboration with DHR Health, Mija Media House will create a space forwomen affected by breast cancer to reflect, express their experiences, and find healing through the power of their own stories.

“Behind breast cancer awareness are real people and real stories: the woman who fought, the one still

fighting, and the family who stood beside her,” said Eliza M. Garza, Founder and Publisher of Mija Media House. “This Hispanic HeritageMonth, we’re making space to celebrate where we come from while honoring the stories that deserve to be seen and heard.”

- Advertisement -







The initiative brought together No Limit Vintage’s community-centered shopping experience, DHR Health Oncology Institute’s connection to patients and survivors, and Mija Media House’s commitment to amplifying meaningful stories.

Together, the organizations demonstrated how local businesses can use their platforms, resources, and relationships to support causesthat directly affect the communities they serve.

Information source: Eliza Garza / Mija House Publishing