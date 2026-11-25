On Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m., agents assigned to the Brownsville Marine unit received information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Center regarding a civilian aircraft flying to Port Isabel, Texas. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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Port Isabel, Texas – On Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m., agents assigned to the Brownsville Marine unit received information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Center regarding a civilian aircraft flying to Port Isabel, Texas.

Agents from AMO’s Brownsville Marine unit, Border Patrol, and Texas Game wardens responded to inspect the aircraft. The pilots were interviewed and gave consent to have the aircraft inspected – and as a result, eight adult males were discovered inside the airplane. All admitted to being unlawfully present in the United States and in possession of fraudulent identification documents.

“The successful apprehension of eight illegal aliens demonstrates the importance of the strong partnerships between Air and Marine Operations, the U.S. Border Patrol, and Texas Game wardens,” said Deputy Director of Marine Operations Robert Theriot. “This operation goes to show that collaboration, communication, and partnerships among agencies will always be essential as a force multiplier in combatting illegal activity.”

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement responded to assist. A total of three male Honduran nationals, two male El Salvadorian nationals, and three male Guatemalan nationals were apprehended. Two adult male U.S. citizens, the pilots, were detained by ICE for questioning, and AMO Brownsville Marine unit seized a 2006 King B350.