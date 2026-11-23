The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is increasing patrols for Thanksgiving to keep roads safe. Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers will increase enforcement efforts from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29. Photo: Texas DPS

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AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is increasing patrols for Thanksgiving to keep roads safe. Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers will increase enforcement efforts from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29. Troopers will be looking for people committing traffic violations including not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding, failing to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law and others.

“Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude and making memories, and we want every Texan to reach their destination safely and return home to their loved ones,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “With more drivers expected on Texas roadways during the holiday, we urge everyone to make responsible decisions behind the wheel. Slow down, buckle up, never drive impaired and move over or slow down for first responders and roadside workers. A few extra moments of caution can make all the difference in preventing a tragedy. We all have a role to play in keeping Texas roads safe.”

Each year, DPS participates in the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative for the Thanksgiving holiday. During the 2025 Thanksgiving enforcement period, DPS issued 66,026 warnings and citations, including 5,314 for speeding; 1,797 for driving without insurance; and 302 for seat belt and child seat violations. Last year’s efforts also resulted in 275 felony arrests, 234 DWI arrests and 117 fugitive arrests.

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Here are some travel safety tips as you hit the road:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2025, there have been more than 18,833 Move Over, Slow Down violations.

for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2025, there have been more than Move Over, Slow Down violations. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones. Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

, as holiday travel can present additional challenges. On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only . Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted). Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks. If you can Steer It, Clear It : If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law. Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure. Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency. Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas

DPS also reminds Texans who choose to travel with a firearm to make sure they are safely secured. Responsible gun storage helps prevent thefts and keeps firearms out of the wrong hands.

Click here to read more about DPS’ safe gun storage initiative Keep’Em Safe Texas.

(HQ 2026-122) Texas DPS