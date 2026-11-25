To help bring joy to children across South Texas this holiday season, STHS is once again partnering with Trooper Santa to collect toys for children and families in need throughout the region. Image courtesy of STHS

Texas Border Business

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The holiday season is often a time of celebration, filled with family traditions, festive gatherings and gift giving.

But for many families across South Texas, financial challenges can make this time of year difficult, forcing parents to prioritize essential needs over holiday wishes.

In the Rio Grande Valley, where many families continue to face economic hardships, community support can make a meaningful difference during the holidays.

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For children in need, receiving a gift can provide more than a moment of excitement. It can serve as a reminder that their community cares during the season of giving.

To help make the holidays brighter for local children and families, South Texas Health System (STHS) is once again partnering with the Texas DPS Troopers Foundation, Trooper Santa and Divine Pharmacy to host the third annual Troopers, Toys & Teddy Bears Toy Donation Drive.

Continue to read the full story for more informational drop off sites, click the link below: