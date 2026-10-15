CBP Officers Seize Over $657K in Narcotics at Del Rio Port of Entry

CBP officers discovered 37.08 pounds of methamphetamine. USCBP image

Texas Border Business

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DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Del Rio Port of Entry recently seized more than $657,000 in narcotics.

“In just four days, exceptional target profiling and rigorous inspections led to these significant seizures,” said Acting Port Director Julian DeHoyos, Del Rio Port of Entry. “This string of successful actions underscores our absolute commitment to dismantling the networks trying to poison our communities.”

The first seizure occurred on Oct. 8 at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 GMC Acadia driven by a 23-year-old male United States citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers examined the vehicle using a nonintrusive inspection system. Upon physical examination, CBP officers discovered 16 packages containing a total of 23.68 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the frame of the vehicle. The cocaine has a combined estimated street value of $316,142.

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The cocaine has a combined estimated street value of $316,142. USCBP image

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents made one arrest and have initiated a criminal investigation.

The second seizure occurred on Oct. 11 at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2005 Ford Expedition driven by a 54-year-old male United States citizen for inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination of the vehicle that included utilization of a nonintrusive inspection system. Upon physical examination, CBP officers discovered 30 packages containing a total of 37.08 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the spare tire of the vehicle. The methamphetamine has a combined estimated street value of $316,142.