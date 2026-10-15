Trucker Sentenced to 21 Months for Smuggling 10 Undocumented Individuals

A 51-year-old Needville, TX man will serve federal prison time after authorities discovered 10 illegal aliens concealed inside his tractor-trailer. Image courtesy of US Attorney’s Office

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A 51-year-old Needville, TX man will serve federal prison time after authorities discovered 10 illegal aliens concealed inside his tractor-trailer.

Robert Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty May 20.

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U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos ordered Martinez to serve 21 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court heard additional information regarding his prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance. In handing down the sentence, the court considered the dangerous conditions in which Martinez transported the illegal aliens. Two were concealed inside a storage compartment beneath four others, making it impossible for them to escape.

On March 9, Martinez drove a tractor-trailer to a Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita, TX. During the inspection, law enforcement questioned Martinez about his cargo. He claimed he was transporting onions and agreed to a scan of the vehicle. The scan revealed anomalies in the tractor cab.

Upon further inspection, law enforcement discovered 10 illegal aliens concealed on the top bunk, beneath a blanket on the lower bunk, and inside a storage compartment underneath it. Authorities observed that those found inside the compartment were sweating and had flushed faces.

The illegal aliens identified Martinez as the driver of the tractor-trailer.

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Martinez has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Border Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Izaak Bruce prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigrants, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Updated October 15, 2026