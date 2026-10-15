HHSC Puts a Spotlight on Vital Resources for Domestic Violence Survivors

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is recognizing National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October by highlighting resources available to survivors affected by family and domestic violence. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is recognizing National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October by highlighting resources available to survivors affected by family and domestic violence.

“Every survivor deserves safety, support and the reassurance that they do not have to face family or domestic violence alone,” HHS Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth said. “HHSC is here to help and is committed to connecting them with the resources, support and safe spaces they need to heal and move forward.”

The HHSC Family Violence Program serves survivors through a network of trauma-informed family violence centers. Nine non-residential centers and 89 shelters statewide offer counseling, financial assistance and housing resources. In fiscal year 2025, the program provided free, confidential services to more than 65,900 adults and children.

- Advertisement -





The Family Violence Program Resources webpage explains how to find help, file criminal charges, obtain a protective order and terminate a residential lease. The Your Rights as a Survivor of Family Violence, Dating Violence, Stalking, Harassment or Terroristic Threat outlines survivors’ rights and where to find support, shelter and protection.

If you or somebody you know is experiencing domestic violence, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 800-799-7233 (800-787-3224 for TTY) or text “START” to 88788.

Information source: Texas Health and Human Services Commission