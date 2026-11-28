Courtesy photo — SpaceX. Construction crews use aerial lifts to assemble the steel framework of SpaceX’s new supercomputing facility at Starbase in South Texas. According to SpaceX, the project represents more than $24 billion in planned investment, has already generated more than 3,000 construction jobs, and is expected to support more than 500 permanent positions once operational. Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business is launching a special series of daily articles examining SpaceX’s expanding investments in Brownsville and Starbase and what these developments could mean for the entire Rio Grande Valley. From billions of dollars in planned supercomputing infrastructure and new employment opportunities to improvements in water supplies, environmental conservation, and public safety, the series will explore projects that could shape the region’s economic future. Each article will draw on SpaceX’s announcements to explain the scope of these initiatives and their potential benefits for South Texas.

The Rio Grande Valley is entering an important period of industrial and technological development, with Starbase playing a growing role in attracting investment and advanced industries. Through this series, Texas Border Business invites residents, business owners, entrepreneurs, educators, and community leaders to learn more about the projects underway, the opportunities they may create, and their significance beyond Brownsville. One article will be published each day, offering readers a closer look at SpaceX’s plans and the developments that could help position the Rio Grande Valley as a major center for aerospace, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology.

Texas Border Business

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STARBASE, Texas — SpaceX has announced plans to invest more than $74 billion in two major supercomputing projects in Texas and Arizona, including more than $24 billion in new infrastructure at Starbase in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the company, the projects are expected to create thousands of construction and permanent jobs while supporting new electricity and water infrastructure.

SpaceX said its planned Starbase supercomputing facility would build on more than $15 billion already invested in Starship development and related infrastructure in South Texas.

The company reported that the new project has already generated more than 3,000 construction jobs and is expected to support more than 500 permanent positions when operational.

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SpaceX said the facility would generate its own electricity without drawing power from the public electrical grid.

The company also announced a $220 million commitment to expand Brownsville’s water and wastewater infrastructure, adding 20 million gallons of daily capacity.

According to SpaceX, the improvements could strengthen the city’s long-term water supply and avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in potential costs to local ratepayers.

In Cochise County, Arizona, SpaceX is pursuing a supercomputing campus representing approximately $50 billion in planned investment.

The Arizona project is expected to generate approximately 5,500 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent positions.

SpaceX said it is working with local electric cooperatives to strengthen energy infrastructure and use existing renewable resources.

The company estimates the project could potentially reduce electricity bills for cooperative members by up to 20%.

The Arizona facility would use dry cooling, with no industrial groundwater consumption currently planned.

Beyond supercomputing, SpaceX recently announced a $100 billion advanced chip manufacturing project called Terafab in Grimes County, Texas.

The company also reported investing billions of dollars to expand its Starlink satellite production facility in Bastrop, Texas.

SpaceX said its growing investments reflect plans to apply its experience manufacturing rockets, spacecraft, and satellites to developing advanced computing infrastructure.

The company expects the projects to expand local tax bases and generate additional revenue for schools and public services.

SpaceX emphasized that successful development would require cooperation with local communities, environmental protections, and stable economic policies.

The company described Texas and Arizona as potential centers for advanced supercomputing technology.

“We’re ready to build,” SpaceX stated. “And we’re committed to making sure the communities where we build share in the benefits.”