Project Organic’s master plan integrates residential neighborhoods, commercial destinations, recreational spaces, and pedestrian connections within Harlingen’s Medical District. Courtesy of Alamo Architects. Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business presents an exclusive six-part editorial series exploring Project Organic, an ambitious 71-acre mixed-use development planned for Harlingen’s Medical District, with an estimated $97 million in private construction investment. Based on an extensive exclusive interview with Orlando Campos, chief executive officer of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation, and architectural information provided by Alamo Architects, the series examines the vision, planning, and economic opportunities behind this award-winning master plan.

Published daily for six consecutive days, the series will provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the project’s infrastructure financing, business opportunities, job creation, residential development, architectural design, and anticipated construction timeline. Its purpose is to inform residents, entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders throughout the Rio Grande Valley about Project Organic and its potential contribution to Harlingen’s long-term economic growth. Texas Border Business

By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

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HARLINGEN, Texas — Project Organic envisions more than 250 residential units, pedestrian-friendly streets, restaurants, entertainment venues, and public recreational spaces, designed to bring residential and commercial activity closer to Harlingen’s established healthcare facilities.

Orlando Campos. Courtesy photo

In an exclusive interview with Texas Border Business, Orlando Campos, chief executive officer of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation (HEDC), explained how residential development would boost commercial activity and the community’s economic sustainability.

“The residential component is important because it will help sustain the retail and restaurant component at night, when the daytime workforce decreases,” Campos said.

The master plan prepared by Alamo Architects incorporates several housing options, including low- and high-density single-family homes and multifamily developments of different sizes. According to the architects, providing housing options for various income levels is an important element of attracting residents and supporting commercial destinations.

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The development could also assist local healthcare institutions in recruiting medical professionals by offering residential and recreational amenities near their workplaces.

“We have spoken with several hospital administrators, and all are excited about the new development,” Campos said. “Having potential residential options within walking distance will help them attract medical professionals to the area.”

Campos explained that hospital administrators recognize the importance of amenities when competing with healthcare institutions in larger metropolitan areas for qualified personnel.

“The retail and restaurant options will help provide more variety not just for their employees, but for the visitors to their hospitals,” he said.

The architectural plan places restaurants and retail establishments around a central park and plaza. Rather than relying exclusively on conventional shopping centers surrounded by parking lots, the design encourages visitors to walk between businesses and spend time in public gathering spaces.

Project Organic’s master plan integrates residential neighborhoods, commercial destinations, recreational spaces, and pedestrian connections within Harlingen’s Medical District. Courtesy of Alamo Architects. Texas Border Business

Alamo Architects also incorporated a concept known as “eater-tainment,” which combines dining, recreational activities, and social experiences. The proposed entertainment destination along Camelot would provide another gathering place for residents, healthcare workers, and visitors.

Public recreational space represents another component of the residential environment. The architects identified an opportunity to transform the required regional stormwater detention basin into a naturalized park that would serve both flood mitigation and recreational purposes.

The proposed street network would connect residential areas with commercial establishments and existing destinations within the Medical District. Pedestrian accessibility is central to the design, allowing residents and employees to reach nearby businesses on foot.

According to Alamo Architects, incorporating different housing types and public amenities is intended to create a socially diverse community while supporting the commercial establishments operating within the development.

Campos did not provide specific housing prices or rental rates during the interview. However, he emphasized the importance of residential development in maintaining customer activity beyond regular business hours.

For Harlingen’s healthcare institutions, the proposed community could provide amenities comparable to those available in larger cities.

“They said these are the types of developments medical professionals are used to in large metro areas, which they often compete with for talent,” Campos said.