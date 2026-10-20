Lorena Ochoa Discusses McAllen Golf Course Project and Her Book Soñar en Grande

From left, golf course designer Rafael Alarcón, World Golf Hall of Famer Lorena Ochoa, and McAllen Golf Director Carlos Espinoza during a press conference at the McAllen Public Library. They discussed plans for a new golf course near Champion Lakes, designed to serve golfers of all ages and skill levels. Ochoa also spoke about her book, Soñar en Grande (Dream Big), and her desire to inspire young people to pursue their dreams. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — World Golf Hall of Famer Lorena Ochoa joined golf course designers Rafael Alarcón and Carter Morris for a press conference at the McAllen Public Library to discuss plans for a new golf course and her book, Soñar en Grande (Dream Big).

The Alarcón Morris Ochoa Golf Design Group is working with the City of McAllen on a golf course project near Champion Lakes. Ochoa said the partnership marks a new chapter in her career after retiring from professional golf.

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“We’re really excited about the project on designing the golf course here,” Ochoa said, thanking city officials for trusting the team.

The group plans to develop a course accommodating beginners, young players, and experienced golfers while providing opportunities for competitive tournaments.

Ochoa said accessibility is an important part of the project, particularly for children and families unfamiliar with golf.

She explained that golf teaches discipline, encourages physical activity, and gives families opportunities to spend time together.

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Alarcón said construction is expected to begin in November, with the goal of having the course ready for play by the end of 2027.

He described the development as more than a golf course, saying the team wants to create opportunities for community interaction.

Ochoa also discussed her book, Soñar en Grande, which recounts her childhood in Guadalajara, her development as a golfer, international competitions and the challenges she encountered throughout her career.

She said writing the book allowed her to revisit experiences with family members, friends, and Alarcón, who accompanied her throughout her professional career.

“I really wanted to make the book, not for golfers, just for kids, especially kids,” Ochoa said.

She explained that the book also addresses mistakes, difficult decisions, and moments of uncertainty, demonstrating to young readers that achieving goals requires perseverance.

“Everything is possible,” she said.

Ochoa recalled facing challenges as a young Mexican woman competing in a sport traditionally dominated by men. She also discussed differences in compensation between male and female professional golfers.

After retiring from competition, Ochoa established a foundation to support children’s education and continued working on golf-related projects.

Alarcón discussed his longtime relationship with McAllen golf director Carlos Espinoza, describing their history as competitors and expressing confidence in their collaboration.

Ochoa thanked McAllen residents for welcoming the design team and supporting her career.

She said the city’s selection of their group for its first international golf course design project was particularly meaningful.