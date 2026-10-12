AACT NOW Reinforces Commitment and Pushes Touch-10

Norma Flores-Ruiz. Photo by Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

AACT NOW is reinforcing its commitment to nonpartisan voter outreach by expanding digital access to Touch-10, a program that asks employees of partner organizations to connect with 10 people they know, Executive Director Norma Flores-Ruiz said. The online Touch-10 portal is available at ⁠aactnow.org/touch10.

Flores-Ruiz said the relaunch of the Advocacy Alliance Center of Texas (AACT) website and organization-specific portals was designed to make participation easier. Each partner has a unique Touch-10 link on the website’s Partners page.

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“This allows your employees to participate digitally while helping both your organization and AACT better track participation and measure the reach of our partnership,” Flores-Ruiz wrote.

The announcement follows several weeks of work across the Rio Grande Valley to launch Rally the VOTE, establish community connections and strengthen the organization’s partner network, according to Flores-Ruiz. She thanked participating organizations for their involvement. The online Touch-10 portal is available at ⁠aactnow.org/touch10.

Partners are asked to visit the AACT NOW Partners page, find their organization, and select its Touch-10 link. Employees can then enter information about the people on their lists directly into the system.

The digital form offers several ways to submit that information. Participants can enter individuals separately, paste a list or upload a physical Touch-10 card from a phone, Flores-Ruiz said.

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The organization also distributed a partner guide explaining how to identify employee ambassadors, complete Touch-10, and understand the steps that follow submission. The guide accompanies the message sent to participating organizations. The online Touch-10 portal is available at ⁠aactnow.org/touch10.

AACT can provide ambassadors with voter registration information and voting-status reports during early voting and on Election Day, Flores-Ruiz said. Those reports are intended to help ambassadors follow up with people on their Touch-10 lists.

Flores-Ruiz said AACT would contact partners individually over the next several days to ensure they have their organization-specific links and help them share Touch-10 with employees. The message includes wording that partners can distribute to their teams.

“As an AACT NOW Community Partner, we’re helping connect our community with accurate, nonpartisan voter information and resources,” Flores-Ruiz said.

That message asks employees to use their organization’s link and add 10 coworkers, family members, friends, or neighbors. It says AACT NOW will provide voter information and updates to help participants stay connected with their lists throughout the election. The online Touch-10 portal is available at ⁠aactnow.org/touch10.

The partner communication lists early voting as Oct. 19–30 and Election Day as Nov. 3. It directs organizations to insert their unique partner link into the employee message before sharing it.

Flores-Ruiz thanked partners for allowing AACT to work through relationships already established across the region.

“Thank you again for partnering with AACT NOW and, most importantly, for allowing us to tap into the trusted relationships and networks that already exist throughout our Rio Grande Valley,” Flores-Ruiz said.

The AACT NOW Touch-10 Partner Guide is available for download below, with instructions for participating organizations and their employees. The online Touch-10 portal is available at ⁠aactnow.org/touch10.

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