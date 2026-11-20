PSJA Early College High School (PSJA ECHS) junior Victoria Nicole Michelle Benavidez was selected to participate in the 2026 Varsity Spirit Thanksgiving Tour at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, taking place November 24-27, 2026. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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PSJA Early College High School (PSJA ECHS) junior Victoria Nicole Michelle Benavidez. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

SAN JUAN, Texas – PSJA Early College High School (PSJA ECHS) junior Victoria Nicole Michelle Benavidez was selected to participate in the 2026 Varsity Spirit Thanksgiving Tour at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, taking place November 24-27, 2026.



Benavidez, who serves as the PSJA ECHS Junior Varsity Cheer Captain, earned the distinction of Universal Cheer Association (UCA) All-American, an honor awarded to top-performing cheerleaders who demonstrate exceptional skill during Varsity Spirit summer camps.

Only the top 12% of cheerleaders and dancers attending Varsity Spirt camps nationwide earn the opportunity to participate in the celebration. Victoria will join more than 1,000 selected cheerleaders and dancers from across the country for a special performance through Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park. In addition to performing at Walt Disney World, Victoria will have the opportunity to connect with fellow All-American cheerleaders, participate in exclusive activities, and represent her school and the Rio Grande Valley on a national stage.